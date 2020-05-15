It’s been a month since OnePlus came out with one of its most expensive and best smartphones OnePlus 8 Pro. and slowly and steadily, users are finding out more and more about its functionalities.

A few weeks back, several OnePlus 8 Pro users complained about experiencing a “green tint” display issue, which OnePlus fixed through updates. But this time around, the users have discovered something else. And to clear things up beforehand, it’s not a concerning issue. As a matter of fact, it is something unusually incredible. According to multiple users, the OnePlus 8 Pro’s camera can see through plastics.

The camera that can see through Plastics

Many OnePlus 8 Pro users were quick to share a fantastic ability their phone’s camera could do. Using the phone camera’s monochrome color-filter camera sensor, you can basically mimic an X-Ray effect.

OnePlus 8 Pro users shared their experience with the color-filter on Reddit, claiming they can see through certain types of plastics.

OnePlus 8 Pro’s camera can process infrared light to add in-camera effects. And it penetrates materials like plastics with no IR shielding. Thus, when switching to the “Photochrom” mode, it makes it possible to see through thin plastics.

But plastic isn’t the only thing it can see through. Some users have also shared that they’ve tried the trick with red wine and Coca-Cola, and it works perfectly well.