More pictures of the OnePlus 8 Pro have been leaked, which further reinforces the rumors about extra cameras. But that’s not it. Along with more than one camera, the case seems to depict a cutout for some sensors as well. OnePlus has certainly managed to become the talk of the town!

An additional cutout?

Pictures of the OnePlus 8 Pro case were first uploaded on Weibo and show a vertically oval cutout, probably for a rear camera block. The camera placement looks a lot like that of the OnePlus 7 Professional and OnePlus 7T Professional phones.

However, what makes the much-awaited model different is the smaller cutout beside the cutout mentioned above. Possibly, the additional cutout is for placing a time-of-flight sensor to measure the distance between a sensor and an object.

It is still unclear whether the leaked case will fit other models like the OnePlus 8 as well. On the one hand, the OnePlus 7 had a short, vertically oval camera block, while the OnePlus 7T had a circular camera bump with the ultrawide lens.

What about the selfie cam?

The alleged case in the pictures depicts that the upcoming model does not support a pop-up selfie camera. Unlike OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T Pro, prior renders indicate a punch-hole for a front-facing camera. However, the newly leaked pictures of the case do not prove the same.

Conclusion

OnePlus has really stolen the spotlight this year — from introducing the electrochromic glass technology in their ever-stylish brainchild with McLaren at CES 2020 to sparking rumors about an under-screen selfie camera in its patents. Saying we can’t wait for their compelling ideas to come to life would be an understatement!

COMMENT: What do you think about OnePlus 8 Pro’s leaked pictures? Do you agree with the rumors? Let us know in the comment section below and stay tuned for more updates!