It’s been almost two weeks since OnePlus dropped its flagship phones, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. But unfortunately, users have already started to file complaints on its forum. Recently, OnePlus users started witnessing a slight green glow on display. The green tint typically occurs when the brightness is lowered, and the display is at 120Hz.

Users report that the edges appear slightly darker than the rest of the screen. And it has a very inconsistent color that turns the whole background nonuniform.



After multiple complaints, OnePlus put out a statement regarding the issue. The company says, “OnePlus values user feedback and is committed to delivering the best smartphone experience.”

They further added, “Regarding the green tint, we are working to resolve this in our next OTA.”

Possible Solution

The green tint seems to be an issue that’s affecting only the OnePlus 8 Pro models. So far, no OnePlus 8 users have reported any complaints. It leads us to believe that the problem lies in the 120Hz display panel.

A similar problem arose with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra users, which also comes with a 120Hz display panel. The issue in Galaxy S20 arose after the April 2020 security update. And soon enough, Samsung fixed the problem with another update recently.

As for OnePlus, the company is still looking out for ways to resolve the issue. However, many users have potentially found a solution. Multiple users have advised to turn on the DC dimming. It is a feature that lowers the power of the display while using the device at lower brightness.

So, until OnePlus rolls out an update to fix the issue entirely, you could use the DC dimming feature instead.