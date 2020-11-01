It’s hot news for all the Cyberpunk and OnePlus fans! The CEO of OnePlus has confirmed the release of Cyberpunk 2077 themed special edition of the 8T premium smartphone. OnePlus’s CEO, Pete Lau, has recently posted a teaser for the OnePlus 8T cyberpunk 2077 Edition in his Weibo account.

The release date of this much-awaited phone is all set. Although the multi-platform gaming saga Cyberpunk 2077’s launch date has been postponed yet again, the 8T, which is based on the game, will be introduced to the market soon.

The OEM has declared that it will be revealing its new special-edition 8T in November. The phone shall launch in China on November 2, 2020. As being the special edition, the OnePlus has also partnered with a new brand. We are expecting terrific collaboration. Even though not much is known about the gadget, rumor has it; the phone will share the style of the game’s teasers up till now.

As per the rumors and assumptions from Lau’s teaser post, we could expect a black 8T with bright yellow accents. We may find some of the accents along the bottom edge of the phone similar to those of the McLaren-branded series of OnePlus’ older products.

Certainly, we all are looking forward to knowing the new product’s specifications and prices. However, right now, the Company has not disclosed any such information. Besides, it is also a bit tough for us to make speculations. The only thing that can be presumed t this moment is that this Cyberpunk 2077 variation of OnePlus will be a single top-end 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage SKU.

The phone is also likely to feature this OEM’s Android skin (HydrogenOS, for the Chinese market) further customized to make it more compatible with the game.