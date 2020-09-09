A leaked image on Twitter suggests that OnePlus has no plans on releasing a Pro version of OnePlus 8T this year.

Renowned leakster MaxJ hinted at this possibility via an image he uploaded on Twitter.

For its internal communications, OnePlus refers to the OnePlus 8T as ‘Kebab’.

This leak shows that the company is taking a break from Pro variants. The company started the concept last year when it launched the OnePlus 7 series. Following the tweet, MaxJ confirmed speculations by replying to someone on his tweet.

With the end of the year drawing in close, there aren’t many new releases lined up for the year 2020. The OnePlus 8T is one of the devices that has been highly sought after this year. The device will be an incremental upgrade of the OnePlus 8.

Probably keeping in mind the global situation due to the pandemic, OnePlus has made a lot of new changes. The company launched its most affordable mid-range smartphone OnePlus Nord. It has been applauded by many.

Apart from gearing up for the launch of OnePlus 8T, the company is currently also working on its Oxygen OS. They have plans to revamp it to make the user experience better.

A previous leak about the company revealed that some specifications of the device. The OnePlus 8T is expected to have a 120Hz display. Its predecessor – the OnePlus 8 has a 90Hz display. The screen is expected to be a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel.

A leaked render of the device showed that it comes with 4 cameras in the back. It showed a 48MP primary lens, a 16MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP portrait lens. The primary lens is expected to have a newer, better imaging sensor than that featured in OnePlus 8.

The previous claims predict the device to be powered by a Snapdragon 865+ chipset and an 8GB RAM. For memory, the OnePlus 8T will come with 128GB storage. Earlier reports also suggest that the device will come with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box.

When these leaks surfaced the internet, there wasn’t any information about the Pro variant. The recent tweet by MaxJ seems to add up here. His tweet has a big red canceled stamp over “Kebab2”. Here, “Kebab2” is being considered as the Pro variant of the OnePlus device.

OnePlus 8T might not be the only device to be expected this year. There have been constant rumors about OnePlus releasing an affordable device. After OnePlus Nord, OnePlus released OnePlus Clover. The device is available worldwide unlike Nord – which was only available in India and Europe. There have been constant talks about them releasing another affordable device.

This also spikes up the chance of the company releasing a low-cost option along with OnePlus 8T. The expectation comes at a time when the company is committed to increasing the accessibility of their products.

While the wait for OnePlus 8T Pro might extend to sometime in 2021, we can expect the 8T variant to release soon.