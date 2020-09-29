The CEO of OnePlus took to Weibo to share a few things about the OnePlus devices. He shared things that make a flagship phone a flagship device.

On Weibo, Pete Lau said that maintaining a smooth is the key to a flagship device. And OnePlus phones have built their brand to keep up with this standard. Lau also shared that the upcoming OnePlus 8T will focus on this in the long term too.

The company says that OnePlus 8T is the device that offers a smooth display experience. With a 6.55-inch display, the panel gives up to a 240Hz sampling rate. It supports Full HD+ resolution, HDR10+, 100 percent DCI-P3. There are speculations that the device will have a Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. We are expecting the device to sport 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. We are expecting the device to feature the recently launched Android 11 with OxygenOS on top.

In the Weibo post, CEO Pete claimed that the device would run lag-free for at least three years. And recently, the company committed to regular updates on the ROM for its devices. OnePlus team plans to support quick updates to keep the smartphones snappy and quick.

OnePlus 8T is set to launch on October 14, 2020.