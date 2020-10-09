It has not been long since OnePlus got into the earbuds market. With just a few months in, the Company is almost set to come up with its second set of earbuds. Oxygen Updater says that the earbuds will come in three different colors and will be named OnePlus Buds Z. An APK included the images of the forthcoming device, which appeared to be in white and silver options.

Sources say that OnePlus Buds Z’s look does not have similarities with that of the OnePlus Buds. Even though the Company has not declared the introduction of OnePlus Buds Z, a few pictures of this upcoming earbuds were included in an APK. With the pictures, you can tell that the new earbuds look very different from the current OnePlus Buds.

As seen in the pictures, OnePlus Buds Z and OnePlus Buds are not alike in their appearances, The Buds Z features silicone ear tips that offer a better seal, and the Buds are of open design. Also, a much flatter charging case similar to the Honor Magic Earbuds’ charging case comes with the new earbuds.

According to the hints fuming out from the sources, Oxygen Updater assumes OnePlus to release the Buds Z on October 14 alongside the OnePlus 8T. Ishan Agarwal clarifies that the earbuds will come with IP55 water and dust resistance, 10 mm drivers, and a battery life of up to 5 hours.

In conclusion, the new earbuds will be compatible with Dolby Atmos, but only on recent OnePlus devices except for the OnePlus Nord. Furthermore, the OnePlus Buds Z will only have two microphones, instead of three, like that of the OnePlus Buds. We all can hope for OnePlus to upcoming OnePlus Buds Z for a less expensive price than the OnePlus Buds that has a current retail price of US$ 79.