How would you react if we tell you that we can see something… but after a second, we can’t? You’d probably call us crazy but that’s EXACTLY what OnePlus Concept One is making us!

The ever-stylish OnePlus Concept One is the brainchild of OnePlus and McLaren. The concept focuses only on the aesthetic as of now with little to no information about the specs.

With that being said, the rear side of the phone is of McLaren’s signature Papaya Orange color. However, its USP is the electrochromic glass that covers the multiple cameras running vertically at the back. Basically, the glass is translucent and manages to hide the cameras. Thus, making the phone look a little less tacky. However, whenever you open the Camera app, it takes just 0.7 seconds for the glass to do its magic and reveal the cameras. The idea may not serve many purposes right now but with the trend of multiple cameras setting upon us, we can already tell that the near future will call for disappearing cameras!

The aforementioned technology was only seen on some modes of transportation before so incorporating it in a phone was quite a lofty task for OnePlus. But seems like they’ve managed it pretty well and we can’t wait to use this one-of-a-kind phone which will “not take tremendously long” to release, according to OnePlus’ CEO, Pete Lau.

Moreover, the ‘smart’ glass also serves as an ND filter. So no more worrying about harsh lighting making your pictures look unflattering. All you have to do is turn on the ND8 filter on ‘Pro’ mode and voila… Now, you can control the lighting!

It is not confirmed whether this model will be out for sale. However, knowing that the electrochromic glass is an expensive addition, if Concept One is ever released in the market, we are confident that the price will be on the steeper side. Plus, the never-done-before 3 stops of physical ND for a phone camera… if THAT doesn’t make you say, “Take all my money!”, I don’t know what will.

But regardless of the out-of-our-league price tag, we are highly impressed with OnePlus’ decision to take a different route in a world where brands are relentlessly trying to bend their phones. Talk about bending the rules!

Share your excitement about OnePlus Concept One in the comment section below and stay tuned for further updates!