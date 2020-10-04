OnePlus rolled out a series of updates for a bunch of its devices. They pushed the incremental roll-out of OxygenOS 10.5.8 for OnePlus Nord in the Global and India variants. OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro in India are also getting a minor update.

The updates on the OnePlus devices feature a range of bug-fixing features. There are also many stability-enhancing properties on the new update. Android security patches for September 2020 are also included in the update.

Let’s take a look at the changelog for the OnePlus Nord update:

OnePlus Nord update

System Newly added “Hide silent notifications in status bar” feature to filter unimportant notifications, making the app notification management easier( Route: Settings>Apps & Notifications> Notifications> Advanced> Hide silent notifications in the status bar )

Optimized the expanded screenshot user experience for some scenes

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Updated Android security patch to 2020.09 Camera Optimized image stabilization performance Display Improved general display calibration Network Optimize the network stability

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro

The update of OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro have fewer fixes and optimizations.

System Newly added user assistance feature to help user master usage skills quickly (Route: Settings>OnePlus Tips&Support)

Optimized power consumption of the system and improve user experience

Fixed the flashback issue with some third-party apps

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.09

OnePlus says that the updates for OnePlus Nord EU will launch soon too. Similarly, the Global and EU variants of OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro will soon receive improvements too.