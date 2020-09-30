It seems that OnePlus Nord is getting a new device. The OnePlus Nord variant will soon get another variant. The company posted a teaser about the phone on Instagram.

It has been two months since OnePlus Nord got launched. And since then, the company has been busy with updates and other devices. OnePlus 8T is also in the pipeline and is dropping mid-October.

Amidst all these lined up projects, OnePlus revealed the announcement for a new phone. The teaser suggests that people will not have to wait much longer for the new phone. Earlier, we saw speculations of OnePlus Nord N10. It is a 5G phone whose details surfaced on the internet.

According to the leaks, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will sport a 6.49-inch FHD+ Display. It will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 690 5G chipset. It will have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. A lot of other details are still not clear yet. But we are expecting the phone to cost below $400.

The teaser shared on Instagram is very simple. There is a simple poster of the company’s logo in black. And the caption reads “#ComingSoon”. In the future teasers, the company will probably give us more details.

OnePlus is doing an event on October 14. The event will probably feature the launch of OnePlus 8T and other devices. We will keep you updated!