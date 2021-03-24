OnePlus has released its latest flagship devices, the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9. The Chinese company released its latest flagship devices ready to compete with the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the iPhone 12. That is not all; aside from the usual hardware upgrade, OnePlus has added the latest 65W fast charging and improved Hasselblad cameras. Yes, the OnePlus company has joined forces with the premium camera company making the whole package quite impressive.

OnePlus releases its flagship processor directly competing against Samsung and Apple.

OnePlus visions were to provide a flagship device at a lower price. The company has been focused on bringing budget devices like the Nord N10, OnePlus Nord, and Nord N100. But that won’t stop their conquest from rising to the top. The OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro are the latest flagship devices featuring the latest and greatest Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Specification OnePlus 9 OnePlus 9 Pro SoC Snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 888 Dimensions 160 x 74 x 8.7 mm 163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7mm Weight 192g 197g RAM 8 / 12 LPDDR5 8 / 12 LPDDR5 Storage 128/256 UFS 3.1 128 / 256 UFS 3.1 Battery 4500mAh 4500mAh Connectivity USB Type-C USB Type-C Display 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz Refresh Rate 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz Refresh Rate LTPO HW VRR Sim Size Nano Sim + Nano Sim Nano Sim + Nano Sim

The Younger Variant the One Plus 9

At the time of silicon shortages, new devices have found ways to enter the electronic market. The OnePlus 9 is the base version offering the Snapdragon 888 SoC with 8 GB or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It gets the low-end 2400 x 1080 FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 6.55-inch SAMOLED display supports HDR10+ specification and maxes out at 1100 nit peak brightness. But you won’t get the variable refresh rate technology like the OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus has even changed the specification of the camera from the Pro and the basic model. The Basic model comes with 48MP 1/1.4″ IMX 689, 50MP 1.1.56′ IMX766 Ultra-Wide-Angle camera, and a single 2MP Monochrome camera.

The base version of the OnePlus is quite budget-oriented, with a slightly budget-centric. The 65W Warp-charging and 15Qi wireless charger packs in more power and versatility on the phone.

The True Flagship Killer OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Pro isn’t just built to compete. It is created to beat all of the upcoming flagship smartphones. Powered with the same Snapdragon 888 SoC, the OnePlus 9 Pro offers more on the table.

The 120Hz Variable refresh rate is the eye-catcher feature. Its impressive QHD+ 6.7-inch SAMOLED display competes with the best. The variable refresh rate helps increase the battery life and smoothens out the overall user experience. OnePlus says the newer LTPO panel technologies offer 8192 brightness levels and are capable of producing 10-bit colors.

Both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have similar ergonomics to the OnePlus 8. It features the same rounded front display glass and back glass cover. It has a symmetrical design which will feel quite remarkable in the hands.

The OnePlus 9 Pro gets an upgraded primary shooter camera and additional Telephoto sensor. The primary 48 MP utilizes the IMX789 sensor with 12MP pixel binning. It offers better depth and 12-bit color when snapping photos. Other secondary rear cameras remain the same, but OnePlus added an 8MP Telephoto sensor, even increasing the device’s capabilities.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is the only device supporting the 30W Wireless Fast charging design. It comes with a proprietary 65W charger.

All the two phones support the latest WiFi 6 standards and 5G communications. The on-screen fingerprint sensor is quick and sleek as always and comes with Stereo Speakers. All the devices ship with Android 11 with Oxygen OS.

Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are ready to shake things off. The OnePlus 9 5G starts at $729 with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The all-decked-out model, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G with 12GB and 256GB, costs $1069. The company is ready to shift gear as the OnePlus 9 series has attracted a lot of fans.

But not all things go right, as Samsung has started to cut down the price of its Samsung S21 devices. But OnePlus isn’t going to be shaken and won’t cut down the price of the OnePlus 9 devices.