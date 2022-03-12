10 Best Open World Games in PS4

The love for open world games in the gaming community is always high and growing. Every year more and more open world games are released, and few make it big.

Some of them could carry their legacy for years and are still enjoyable.

And why should they not be? Open world games give players the chance to explore every bit of the game and time to enjoy it to the fullest.

In 2022, players are waiting for some big open world games, and we are sure you are also one of them. If you are waiting for new releases, look at the list of some open world games that you can play on your Play Station.

GTA V

Developer: Rockstar North Publisher: Rockstar Games Release Date: 17 September 2013 Platform: Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows, Playstation 3 and above

I don’t think any gamers in the world haven’t heard about GTA. It was the biggest open world game to be ever released at the time of its release.

This game is set up in Los Santos and Blaine County of the fictional state of San-Andreas, which is loosely based in South California. This game is both a single and multiplayer with three playable main characters, i.e., Michael De Santa, Franklin Clinton, and Trevor Philips.

The main story is offline, but online GTA V is also available where you can interact and fight with other players and NPCs. You can either complete your missions or just roam around the city blasting vehicles or killing NPCs. It’s all your choice. You can play in first-person or third-person perspective.

The start of the game will show you how good and interactive the game mechanics are. The storyline is also really good. Once you enter the world of GTA V, it will be really difficult for you to get out of it.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Developer: Rockstar Studios Publisher: Rockstar Games Release Date: October 26, 2018 Platform: PS4, Xbox 1, Microsofe Windows, Stadia

GTA V was considered to be the biggest open world game with superior graphics. But everything changed with the release of Red Dead Redemption 2. It is a typical wild west game with lots of guns, horses, gory visuals and is a true open world game as it can be.

This is the third installment in the Red Dead game series. For the sake of the storyline, you can play Red Dead Redemption. But starting with this game is also ok if you don’t want to watch the storyline and have fun playing this open world game.

This game follows Arthur Morgan of the Van der Linde gang and John Marston in 1899 and depicts the Western or Midwestern counties of the United States. You can play in both first-person and third-person perspectives and both single and multiplayer. You can go horse riding through the map, hunt animals, go fishing, interact with NPCs or loot a bank.

The combat of this game is somewhat similar to GTA V but more fun and in a new setting. The interaction with NPCs is very dynamic, and you can interact with them in many ways. This main game can be played offline, but online mode is also available.

Marvel’s Spiderman

Developer: Insomniac Games Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: September 7, 2018 Platform: PS4 and PS5

Whether you are a DC fan or a Marvel fan, you certainly cannot help but love the character of Spiderman. We all grew up watching Spiderman movies and cartoons, and when Marvel’s Spiderman was released in 2018 by Insomniac Games, it blew the gaming world.

The game’s beautiful graphics and interactive gameplay are still praised. The story of the game, game mechanics, and insane fights in the game will keep you invested.

It is a third-person perspective game where you play as our beloved friendly neighborhood Spiderman. You can sling around the city of games with great web-slinging mechanics, run on buildings, jump on buildings, and beat the bad guys.

Fighting mechanics has three basics, i.e., dodging, physical attacks, and web attacks. But the slow-motion while fighting and stealth game mechanics will surely make you fall in love with this game. You can play in stealth mode or aggressive mode, whatever you like.

With many gadgets options and crafting options, you can customize your gameplay. You will see many suit options and side characters that you can unlock and play with. It is an open world game. So, you can just roam around the city, slinging and fighting bad guys, or do side quests.

This game has plenty of them, and even if you complete the main game, you can continue to explore the game world. The group of villains in this game and boss fight are a treat for your eyes. This game story will make you emotional, angry, and laughing.

If you have played any superhero games, this game can certainly be called one of the greatest superhero games to date. The sequel of this game is also released and is better than this installment. So, if you want to play the sequel, you need to play this game for the story.

God of War

Developer: Santa Monica Studio Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: April 20, 2018 Platform: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows

If you have a PS4, then God of war is a must-play. Having played all previous titles, this felt a little bit wired at first. Kratos that we know from the past games have been different in this new title. I had never thought I would see a wise Kratos who thinks before acts, but this new title changes everything.

Although it is different, it is nice to see this part of Kratos. If you are new to this game and this game is going to be your first God of War game, then you can jump right in.

The story takes place many years after the events of God of War III. Also, this game is the first entry to the Norse Mythology, whereas previous titles were in Greek Mythology. This brand-new story tells the adventure of father and son who are gods but are trying to live a normal life.

This new setting in Norse Mythology is at its finest. The world is built perfectly. Combat-wise, if you are an old player, you might feel somewhat odd using an ax instead of blades of chains. The story itself is strong in this game. You can play on an easier difficulty and enjoy the story.

However, if you like challenges, then you can go for higher difficulties. Combat-wise, you will be using an axe and a shield. So, parrying and blocking become the main aspect of combat. At higher difficulties, parry time decreases, the enemy will have more health and deal more damage.

Here in this game, you can travel between different realms. Each realm has different enemies and different unique puzzles to solve. So yeah, as a god, you will be solving a lot of puzzles.

These different enemies have different moves as well as different finisher moves. Combat improves as you go on leveling. With different new unlocked runes and moves, you can try out various playstyles. This game also focuses on exploration.

The Witcher 3

Developer: CD Projekt Red Publisher: CD Projekt Release Date: 19 May 2015 Platform: Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

In the gaming community, if you say open world games, The Witcher game series will surely be on the list, especially The Witcher 3. It is a third-person perspective action role-playing game. The fictional world of this game is vast and unforgiving.

You will have swords, magic, monsters, and many other fictional characters in the game, which will be captivating. Players and critics both rate this game highly in terms of its narration, gameplay, world, combat, and stunning graphics. There are two other Witcher games before this, but you can directly play this game.

You play as Geralt of Rivia, a Witcher, who kills monsters for their bounty. You can equip swords, crossbows, bombs, and other weapons to kill monsters and progress through the game. Movement mechanics in this game lets you jump, swim, roll, and dodge.

Also, you have five magical abilities. The game has a day and night feature with different monsters coming at different times as this game’s AI is responsive and very good.

You can choose how to interact with NPCs and do lots of side quests. In this game, you have to find Ciri before the Wild Hunt does, and the story revolves around it. All the characters in the game are well portrayed and written as well as they can be.

Even after you finish all the main quests, you can play as you like taking other side quests. Also, the game has its own card game. So, if you are a big fan of a fictional world full of monsters’ kind of game with a great storyline, this game is the one for you.

Ghost of Tsushima

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: July 17, 2020 Platform: PlayStation 4 & 5

Ghost of Tsushima is an action-adventure open world game. If you have played Sekiro, this game carries the same vibe. With lots of violence, swords, and blood, this game is one of the gory games you can find.

The most interesting thing about this game is its invisible or no map HUD. Where other games have maps pointing out the direction for you, this game has some birds and wind giving you the direction.

You play as Jin Sakai, a samurai who has to protect Tsushima Island from Japanese invaders. You can go horseback riding to the areas of the island and fight with enemies with your katana. You can play in stealth mode or full aggressive mode.

The games’ graphics are lauded by many players and critics. The direction, visuals, narrative, and combat of this game are breathtaking, to say the least. Although in normal and easy difficulty game is not that realistic, in hard difficulty, the game is very realistic.

You can first complete the missions and explore the world or keep exploring the game world while finishing your missions. This game also has a multiplayer mode called Legends, where you can clear the missions with another player.

So, if samurai fights with katanas and realistic sword fights are your thing, you must try this game. Even if you are new, this game is a must-play on this list.

Death Stranding

Developer: Kojima Productions Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: November 8, 2019 Platform: Windows, PS4 & PS5

Criticized as a walking simulator when it first came out, Death Stranding is a role-playing game that takes place in a post-apocalyptic world. Here you play as a Sam Porter Bridges (Portrayed by Norman Reedus) in a post-apocalyptic America suffering from Death Stranding.

Your main task is to deliver items from one place to another. So, you are a delivery boy. Due to Death Stranding, people are forced to live underground. So as a Sam Porter, you deliver physical goods from one place to another.

When you finish a delivery, you get a rating, increasing your ranking, which will help you in carrying more weight. To deliver the packages, you need to walk on foot. Later on, you can find some vehicles but won’t be able to take them everywhere because of the land structure.

So, most of the time you will have to walk on foot to reach different places. The world itself is beautiful. This scenery is beautiful to watch when you are walking. The world, however, is not made for walking easily. So, you need to carry different equipment like a ladder, rope, etc., to make it easier for your journey.

While venturing through post-apocalyptic America, you will come around mules. They are typical enemies who will take away the packages that you or any delivery person is carrying. Yes, there are other NPC delivery persons in the game too.

When a mule takes your package, you can infiltrate their camp and take it back. You can do it stealthily or guns blazing. There are different types of weapons. But this game is not made for combat. You can craft bridges or shelters and leave them there for other players to use it.

And then there are areas filled with the ghostly specter. You need to sneak around to get past it. If you are observant, you can avoid them most of the time. The baby will help you to detect these invisible spirits and help you to avoid them.

The story in this game is a long one where you spend more time watching cut scenes to understand the story than by playing the game.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Developer: Square Enix Business Division 1 Publisher: Square Enix Release Date: April 10, 2020 Platform: Windows, PS4 & PS5

The character building, world, and story are almost perfect for this game. Graphics-wise, this game was a huge success. Midgar in FF7 is a beautiful world, and with this remake, you can explore it more properly where this game takes place.

Combat in this game is turned-based but tuned a little bit. You can control any character you want as well as you can also use the abilities or spells of other characters without having to change them.

You can customize your character with different weapons and armors. You can also choose different dresses for your character, although it requires different choices in the story and is only for cosmetic purposes.

There are varieties of enemies to fight through. Some characters have different spells and abilities, which will be beneficial to use in certain scenarios. The story in this game is a strong point. Original Final Fantasy 7 was a fan favorite because of its story.

Although this remake doesn’t have the full story, it is still enjoyable. One-third of the story is shown in this game. There are lots of side quests in this game too. You can skip on these side quests but doing so will help you to get more items, and you can be stronger.

Along with the side quests, there are a few new filler quests in the game which cannot be skipped but are entertaining.

Without spoiling anything, the main story is that you are a group of a vigilante who is fighting over some evil corporation. One of the main mechanics of this game runs around materialized orbs that will provide different abilities, which can be support or offensive spells.

Some materials are acquired directly with the story, whereas some of them are acquired by doing side quests. Talking about the difficulty, this game gives 3 difficulty options, i.e., Easy, Normal, and Hard.

Easy and Normal are available on your first playthrough, whereas to unlock Hard difficulty, you need to beat the game in Easy or Normal difficulty once. In Hard difficulty, you cannot use items. If you play normal or easy difficulty first, you will understand how important is it to use items either to heal or to recover mana points (MP).

With MP, you can use different spells or abilities. In Hard difficulty, you cannot use items locking you from using potions. So, if you want to play in hard difficulty, you need to change your playstyle differently from easy or normal play. Also, enemies will have high health in Hard mode.

Apart from that, playing in hard mode is challenging and reward you well. Few bosses are locked behind Hard difficulty, and if you are an old Final Fantasy fan, then you should not miss it. And if you are new to this game, then also you should go and play it in hard mode.

Yakuza

Developer: New Entertainment R&D Dept., Syn Sophia, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Publisher: Sega and Deep Silver Release Date: December 8, 2005 Platform: PlayStation, Android, iOS, Windows, Xbox, Wii U, Stadia, Amazon Luna

Yakuza is a Japanese mafia game. There is a total of 8 games in this series available to Ps4. In the first 7 games, you play Kazuma Kiryu, known as the dragon of Dojima. And in the latest one, you play Ichiban. The main selling point for this game also is the story.

This game is a story-rich game where you spend watching cutscenes more than playing. The story in each game is different and has some connection to other titles. Although you can play each title randomly, it is best advised to play chronologically to understand the story properly.

The combat in this game is straight upbeat them up. You use fists in the fight. And most of the fights as fistfights. Although weapons are available, using them is not a good experience, and you will enjoy beating your opponent with your fist instead of weapons.

Although the last entry in this series changed the combat to turned-based, it still is as engaging as it was before. Combat in the game progresses as you keep progressing the story, which unlocks new abilities. The skill tree in all of the games is fairly easy to understand.

The game mainly focuses on Kamurocho. The city itself is very good, and the state of the city changes with each game. When you are playing, you will notice it. When you first start to play the game, you will have some random encounters in the streets.

But as the game progresses, it will just increase too much and will become annoying. Talking about annoying, some of the fights are straight-up annoying where bosses or enemies will just keep repeating the same attack over and over to kill you.

The characters in this game are well-written, well-activated. Each character is unique and has a good story.

Bloodborne

Developer: FromSoftware Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment Release Date: March 24, 2015 Platform: PlayStation 4

If you are a Dark Souls fan or fan of any game made by Fromsoft, you need to try Bloodborne, which is developed by Fromsoft and is only available on Ps4. This Ps4 exclusive soul-like game is set in a dark gothic world where you are a hunter who hunts a nightmare.

Here your main focus will be on dodging rather than parrying or blocking. Shields are removed in the game, and you will be carrying a weapon and a gun. You can find a shield in this game but trust me, and you don’t want to use it as this game is not meant to play around shields.

The story in this game is like other Fromsoft games where the game doesn’t tell you the story directly; instead, you need to read different things like item descriptions to understand what is happening in the game.

Instead of the main story thing that keeps you playing, this game is gameplay mechanics. The combat and world design are so good that you might be 30-40 hours in the game without knowing anything and still enjoy the game.

Talking about combat, you will be using a gun and a weapon that you can upgrade. Good enough, you can complete the game with the weapon that the game provides you in the beginning. Or, if you want to change the play style, you can select different weapons available there and play.

With the weapon change, your play style will change. Different outfits are too available in the game and will provide different stats.

The world design is unique in this game. Sometimes you need to come back later with different powers to unlock different areas, or you can unlock the shortcuts. So, if you have a ps4, it is a must to play this game.

As there is no difficulty option, it might get difficult for new players to get into combat, but as you keep practicing, you will get used to it.