Opera VPN Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It

We all love how convenient it is to have a browser and VPN at the same time. Fast browsing, built-in ad blocker, Opera Turbo, Opera VPN—Opera is giving it all to us. But many users have complained that Opera VPN is not working for them.

The reason why you’re seeing messages like “VPN is temporarily unavailable” or “Unable to connect to Opera server” might be due to your poor internet connection. Your internet connection is not the only one to be blamed every time though.

Let us help you with this. Read the full article to know some possible fixes for opera VPN not working.

Why is My Opera VPN Not Working?

The reasons for Opera VPN not working may vary from your internet connection to the server issues. Some possible reasons are mentioned below. Internet Connection : Nowadays, most apps rely on the internet or data connection to function. If your Opera VPN loads but does not work at the end then it might be your internet connection that is stopping you.

: Nowadays, most apps rely on the internet or data connection to function. If your Opera VPN loads but does not work at the end then it might be your internet connection that is stopping you. Security Software : The security software on your desktops like any antivirus software or firewall could be interfering with the VPN.

: The security software on your desktops like any antivirus software or firewall could be interfering with the VPN. VPN is Turned Off : The Opera VPN is not going to work when you turn it off. You can check if the VPN is turned off on your Opera from the settings.

: The Opera VPN is not going to work when you turn it off. You can check if the VPN is turned off on your Opera from the settings. App/Browser Not Updated: The older version of the app or browser may contain bugs so, you must stay updated on newer versions of apps and browsers. If you’re using an older version of the browser or app then that could be one of the possible reasons why the VPN is not working.

How to Troubleshoot Opera VPN Not Working?

Opera VPN is quite easy to fix when it has issues. Some solutions for Opera VPN not working are mentioned below. Follow one by one and keep checking if your VPN starts working or not.

Check Your Internet Connection

When the Opera VPN on your phone does not work, most of the time it is your internet connection. Check if your internet connection works well or not.

There are several websites where you can speed test your internet connection. You can also try to do a little troubleshooting by turning your router on and off. This works for most users so why not try it for yourself.

Refresh the Browser

Refreshing the browser can also solve many issues within it. When you have lost the internet connection for a short time, VPN also stops working. When this happens, you should refresh the browser so the timed-out connection can be restored.

To refresh the browser on your desktop, click on the curved arrow button at the top left corner of your desktop screen.

To refresh the browser on your phone, click on the curved arrow button at the bottom left of your page.

Turn On VPN

Check and see if the built-in VPN of Opera is turned off or on. You need to turn it on to use it. Here’s how to turn on Opera VPN;

On Desktop

Open Opera. Click on Settings at the bottom left menu bar. Click on Advanced. Click on Features. Turn on VPN.



On Mobile

Open Opera. Click on your account at the bottom right corner. Click on VPN.

Turn Off Security Software

Various security software like firewall antivirus software may also interfere with your VPN. you can turn it off by following these steps:

Switch off Firewall

Open Control Panel Go to System and Security Go to Windows Firewall

Select Turn Windows Firewall on/off. Turn off Windows Firewall.

Click on OK.

Clear Browser Cache

Clearing off the browser cache will make your browser perform better and faster. If you haven’t cleared your browser cache in a while then do it now. Here’s how to do it;

On Desktop

Open Opera. Click on Settings > Advanced Settings at the bottom left menu bar. Scroll down to find Privacy and Security settings. Click on Clear Browsing Data. Click on Clear Data.



On Mobile

Open Opera. Click on your profile at the bottom right. Go to Settings. Click on Privacy. Click on Clear Data.

Select data that you want to delete. Click on Clear Data.

Switch Off Browser Extension

Some browser extensions on Opera stop your VPN from working. For instance, ad blockers could be the reason for VPN to stop working. Try turning off browser extensions and see if it works.

First, enable extensions

Open Opera. Click on Settings at the bottom left menu bar. Go to Privacy and Security. Scroll to the Sidebar Menu. Click on Manage Sidebar. Select Extensions.

Now, click on the box icon on the bottom left menu bar to disable them.

Change server

Did you know that you can change a server in Opera VPN if one server does not work? You can try out any country’s server which works best for you. To change the server follow these steps:

Open Opera. Click on your profile at the bottom menu bar. Press and hold on VPN. Click on Optimal.



There might be America, Europe, or Asia in place of Optimal. Change to any server.

Update Opera

Many bugs are fixed when the app is updated. So, do not forget to check for updates once in a while for every app. The same goes for Opera VPN too. The VPN issue could have been solved in the updated version. You can check for updates on the play store.