Oppo always goes big in the Mobile World Congress (MWC), and this year is not going to be any different. Well, maybe even more prominent, as this Chinese giant is all set to launch their amazing new smartphone. They have been turning eyes ever since they started teasing its flagship phone all over social media. And now, they have finally confirmed that they will be launching Find X2 on February 22nd, just before MWC which starts from February 24th.

Oppo has planned a pre-MWC event which will be held in Barcelona, and have been sending press invites for the launch. The event is at Auditori Forum CCIB in Barcelona in Hall 3 and is set to begin at 2 pm CEST.

Launching a new phone just before the MWC can feel like a bold move, but given their tagline on the invitation “Uncover the Ultimate,” we can only assume it’s going to be awesome. But who knows!

OPPO teamed up with Sony for image sensor in Find X2

Oppo and Sony have teamed up yet again to create a flagship sensor for Find X2. The smartphone is the first of its kind to support All Pixel Omni-directional PDAF technology. In layman terms, it is going to give you outstanding performance in light sensitivity and focusing.

The bottom line — the camera on this phone is going to be pretty incredible, and it will have a three-camera setup. Moreover, they are using a 48MP Sony IMX689 custom sensor as the rear camera, along with 12MP and 8MP cameras. Front-camera is going to be a 25MP selfie camera with integrated AI.

Nevertheless, we can safely assume the cameras will be pretty good, especially given how good Oppo has done with its Reno smartphones.

Rumored specs of Find X2

Oppo Find X2 will have a 6.5-inch Quad HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On top of that, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor will power the smartphone. Also, this beast will feature 64-Watt fast charging support, allowing the phone to charge in just 30 minutes fully!

The users can choose between FHD+ and QHD+ resolution. In addition to that, Find X2 will also offer its users 60Hz and 120Hz refresh rates. So, it is entirely up to the users if they want to use their smartphone with

with a 120Hz refresh rate on the QHD+ screen.



DISPLAY

Type: Quad HD+ (AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate)

Resolution: 1440 x 3040 pixels

Screen Size: 6.5 inches (aspect ratio 19.5:9)

MEMORY

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Expandable: 256 GB (micro SD card)

CAMERA

Rear: 48MP + 12MP + 8MP (Dual: 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture + 20MP sensors with f/2.2 aperture, Digital Zoom, 5 x Optical Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus)

Front: 25 MP (aperture f/2.0, with AI)

OTHER SPECS

Flash: Yes (dual-tone LED flash)

Video: [email protected]

Battery: 4000 mAh (65W Super VOOC) (Non-removable)

Processor: Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, Adreno 630 GPU)

OS: Android 10 (Color OS 7)

Headphone: 3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)

Sensors: Gyroscope, E-Compass, Accelerometer, Light Sensor, Proximity (Face Recognition)

Verdict

Since this flagship phone is going to have a 65-Watt fast charging with wireless support, that is undoubtedly going to be a new record in the wireless charging arena. Other than that, Find X2 will be the first smartphone to have the new Snapdragon 865 processor in 2020. With custom sensors for the camera and 5G support, we can definitely tell this phone is going to have great features and might even give other brands a run for their money.