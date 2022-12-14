What Does Orange Dot or Green on iPhone Indicate?

If you have updated your device to iOS 14, you may have noticed minor changes on your phone’s screen. For instance, when using a certain app, you may see a little green or orange dot appearing at the status bar.

These color dots are the indicator that lets you know that the apps are currently using your Microphone or Camera. This is an in-built feature, and you cannot turn it off. So, let’s unfold the mystery behind the Color dots.

Orange Dot or Green on iPhone

The orange dot simply denotes that an app is using the microphone. For instance, if you are using a voice memo app and recording your voice in it or on a call with someone, the Orange dot will appear on your iPhone’s screen.

The green dot signals that some app is accessing your iPhone’s camera or camera and microphone. For instance, if you are on Facetime with other users or using Instagram to record a video that requires both camera and microphone permission, your iPhone will pop up a Green dot on the screen.

How to Check Which App is Using Your Microphone or Camera?

If you notice a small Green or Orange dot on your screen, and you don’t know which app is inducing it, you can check it through the control center. It will give the app’s name and if it is using your camera or microphone.

Open the Control center by Swiping down from the top-right corner or Swiping up from the Bottom, depending on your iPhone model. Then, in the center, you will find the name of an app with the color indication.



How to Find Which App Has Access to Camera and Microphone?

Apple has a dedicated setting to find all the apps that can access your camera and microphone. You can also prevent those individual apps from accessing your camera or microphone. However, the apps may not work as intended once you disallow the permission.

For instance, if you actively use Snapchat and disallow its camera or microphone permission, that app won’t be able to shoot videos or record voice anymore.

To find the apps that have access to your camera, follow these steps.

Launch the iPhone’s settings. Scroll down and Go to Privacy and Security.

Tap on Camera.

Now, you will see all the apps that have access to your Camera. You can Toggle off the apps to stop accessing the camera’s permission.



To find the apps that have access to your microphone, follow these steps.