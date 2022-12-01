All of us have a few personal images stored somewhere on our computers. These pictures are usually cluttered up on our system, taking up a significant amount of disk space. Hence, organizing them would make it easier for us to modify and navigate through our memories.

The photos are best organized on a Mac computer through the built-in Photos app. Through this app, not only can you manage your images in different ways, but you can also sync them altogether through your iCloud account. The application is pretty smooth with its operations and easy to follow through with its different features.

How to Organize Photos on Mac?

Like any other application, you can access the Photos app either from the Finder or your Launchpad. It offers the most convenient way for you to organize your photos. And once you do so, you can view and alter all your pictures directly through this application in an effective and efficient manner.

View Photos From the Photo Library

The library contains all the media files imported into your Photos app. These pictures and videos can be sorted and viewed either in Years, Months, or Days format.

If you choose to do so, the application will compile all the images that were taken/edited in the said timeframe.

For instance, Years will show you the images and videos you clicked/edited in 2022, 2021, etc., and Months will show you the images and videos that were taken on October 2022, January 2021, etc.

But, not all the pictures stored on your Mac computer will not automatically appear on the Photos app. That is because all the media files on your Photos app can be synced through your iCloud account.

Doing so will let you view all those media files from multiple devices that have the same Apple ID. You can also enable or disable the iCloud sync can at your will.

So, taking this into consideration, here’s how you import images to the Photos app:

Open Photos. From the menu bar, click on File > Import.

Choose the required images and Import them. This image can now be accessed from your Photos Library.

Switch Your Photo Library

The Photos library might not be the only library on your system. For e.g., images taken from your system webcam are stored in a different library and different locations on your computer. You can, however, directly switch the main photo library on your Photos application through its preference settings. Here’s how to do so:

Open Finder. Click Applications from the sidebar. Hold Option and open Photos. On the Choose Library window that appears, click on Other Library.

Select the required library and click on Open.

Group by People & Places

On the Photos application, you have the option to group your images in terms of People and Places. These options can be accessed from the left sidebar of your application.

The People feature of the Photos app automatically scans the faces of all the people in your photo library and group the images respective to the faces in them. You can further name these image groups by clicking on Unnamed and typing the desired name.

Places is another feature of the Photos app that groups the images respective to the place the image was clicked on. However, all images dont have a place/location assigned to them automatically. So, you can manually add location information to the photos in your library. Here’s how you do it:

On the Photos app, click on Library from the sidebar. Open the image you want to assign a location on. Click the Info icon from the ribbon menu. Click on Assign a Location.

Type the related location and select it from the drop-down list. Here, you also have the option to Add Faces. However, as mentioned above, the application automatically scans and groups the faces on the People tab.

Get Creative With Memories

Memories offer a fun way to view and organize your media files. It shows a slideshow of the selected images, along with music in the background. The slideshow can be altered to move at a faster or slower pace as well.

The Photos app automatically creates memories depending on certain image information, such as the time or location the image was clicked on. However, you have the option to manually create memories of the selected images from your photo library as well.

Create New Memory

To create a new memory, follow the steps shown below:

Open Photos. Then, open an album from under My Album. Inside the album, click on Play Memory Video.

From the preview window’s ribbon bar, click on the Options icon and select Edit Title. Set a new name for your memory and Save it. To add this to Memories, click the Favourites icon on the same ribbon bar.



Organize Your Memories

You can further organize your memories by placing the selected ones on a separate tab. That is, if you play memory from the Photos application and click on the Favourites icon from the ribbon menu, the particular memory will be assigned to the Favourite Memories tab.

To remove memory from the Favourite Memories tab, right-click on it and choose to Remove from Favourite Memory. And to delete a Memory entirely, go to the Memories tab and click on Delete Memory.

You can alter the pace of your memory slideshow as well. Here’s how you can do it:

On the Photos app, click on Memories from the sidebar. Play a memory. Click the Options icon from the ribbon menu. Set the slideshow speed to Short, Medium, or Long as per your wish.

You can decrease the background volume by using the volume slider on the ribbon menu as well.

Manage Your Albums

Albums are collections of your photos, videos and other media files. Albums offer the best way to organize the images on your Mac computer. Making separate albums for images clicked on different occasions makes it easier for you to navigate through your library and find the required image.

Create New Album

Unlike Memories, People and Places, albums are not automatically created by your Photos application. You can create a new album and organize them by following the steps shown below:

Open Photos. From the sidebar, click on the ‘ + ’ sign that’s beside My Albums. Choose to create Album.

Right-click on this new Untitled Album and select Rename. Name this album.

Smart album is a feature of Photos that lets you specify certain image conditions for that particular album. Once you pick the conditions, the system automatically creates a (smart) album consisting of all the images that match those conditions.

Open Photos. From the sidebar, click on the ‘ + ’ sign that’s beside My Albums. Choose to create Smart Album. Set a Smart Album Name.

Then, choose to match any or all of the following conditions. Select the available conditions from the dropdown list and click on OK. Any photos/videos that meet those conditions are automatically added to this smart album.

All the albums you create on the Photos app can be accessed through the Photos sidebar. You can change the order of these albums by holding them and dragging them up or down on the sidebar album list. When you drag an album and drop it on top of another, you’ll get an option to Merge those two albums.

Add Pictures to an Album

To add pictures and videos to an album, follow these steps:

Open Photos. Select Library from the sidebar. Right-click on desired photos/videos and hover over Add to.

Select your album from the drop-down list.

Create Shared Albums

Shared Albums lets you share your albums with your friends. You can create a shared album and invite your iCloud contacts to view the images inside the album. The invitees can also add their images to that album. Here’s how you can configure a shared album on your system:

Open Photos. From the sidebar, click ‘ + ’ beside Shared Albums to create one. Enter a Shared Album Name. Then, click ‘ + ’ beside Invite People and select the invitees from the list.

Once this is set up, click on Create. Open the album you just created from the sidebar. Then, choose to Add photos and videos.

Select the desired photos/videos and click on Add.

Manage Your Photo Catalogue in a New Folder

Folders contain albums inside of them. By default, you’ll see four folders on your Photos application sidebar; Media Types, Shared Albums, My Albums and My Projects.

Media Types breakdowns your media files into Videos, Selfies, Portrait, Time-lapse, and Screenshots. You can view the required media file from these independent breakdowns. Shared Albums and My Albums contain all the respective albums you manually created. Similarly, My Project groups every project you’ve made.

However, you can create your own new folder as well. You can then add the required albums to this folder to better optimize and manage your photo catalogue. Here’s how to do so:

Open Photos. From the sidebar, click ‘+’ beside My Album and select Folder.

Right-click on Untitled Folder and choose to Rename. Set a name for your new folder. If you want to add an album inside this folder, drag an album from the sidebar and drop it under your new folder.



Create New Projects

Projects in Photos come in the form of photo extensions. These extensions let you print out a physical copy of Books, Calendars, Cards, Wall Decor and Prints of your selected photos. The final ‘printed’ product will be physically delivered to your location.

To get this option, simply click the ‘+’ sign beside My Projects and select a project from the Photos sidebar. The process will take you through multiple steps to choose your image(s) and its layout. Once the final layout is decided, you have to confirm the order, pay a certain amount of price and wait for the product to arrive at your location.

There is one virtual project that you can create from the My Projects menu. That is, the Slideshow project lets you create a slideshow for the selected images along with music in the background. These slideshows are presented on Photos in the form of a Project and not as a Memory. So, here’s how you create a Slideshow project:

Open Photos. Click ‘ + ’ beside My Projects on the sidebar. Choose Slideshow > Photos. Set a Slideshow Name and click OK.

Select multiple media files to add to your slideshow and click on Add. From the right of the preview window, select the desired Themes, Music and slideshow payback Duration. On the Duration option, you can further select the Transition effects for your media files and the Speed of your slideshow.



Sync Your Photos Through iCloud

When you sync Photos on iCloud, your media library is copied to the iCloud servers. You can then view the library from multiple devices that are connected with the same Apple ID or from the iCloud website.

If you are running out of space on your Mac, you can delete the media library completely from the system, as the entire catalogue will get uploaded to the iCloud servers. So, here’s how you sync your photos through iCloud: