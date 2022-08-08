6 Best Ways to Organize Photos Like a Pro

Photos and videos are what take up the most amount of space on our phones. The whole gallery can also seem like complete chaos if not maintained or organized for a long time. Eventually, it’ll get difficult to even quickly find that specific photo of your pet or a funny memory.

So, if your gallery is cluttered or you’re getting the Storage Full alert, you know it’s finally time to take care of your camera roll. If you’d like to learn how to be good at organizing your photos and want to become a pro, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we have easy tips for iPhone, Android, your PC, and more that don’t require serious talent.

Best Ways to Organize Photos Like a Pro

Whether it’s Android or iPhone, there are many ways you can get creative to organize photos on your phone. So, let’s take a look at the steps in order.

Delete Unnecessary or Duplicate Photos

Before we take actual steps to organize photos on our phones, it’s always a good idea to start by getting rid of unnecessary ones. Or, you may also delete duplicate photos taking up space.

This way, there’ll be less clutter for you to work with, and the whole process will be quicker as a result.

Go to your Gallery and zoom out to get a wider view of all the photos. Select the ones you find are unnecessary. These can be blurred photos, duplicate photos, screenshots, or photos that you’ve already backed up. If you have some unnecessary videos, we advise starting with deleting them first as they are of significant sizes. Tap on the Delete option.



If you have folders per your social media apps, like Instagram or Facebook, you can delete its photos entirely as they’re already backed up within the app. You can also check out various folders, like Screen Recordings, Screenshots, or such to have an easier time deleting photos/videos.

If you’re on an iPhone, you can also tap on Library and view photos per days, months, and years to delete photos from a specific period.

Reverse Cleansing method

If you find the above method slow or confusing, there’s another trick that we like to call Reverse Cleansing. Although it may sound intimidating, you’ll save yourself a lot of decision-making energy. Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Select all photos in your camera roll and delete them. Exit the folder and go to the Deleted folder or Recently Deleted folder.

Only select the ones you absolutely need in your Gallery and then tap on Restore or Recover. You’ll be surprised at how many photos you don’t want back.

Use Third-party Apps to Delete Duplicate Photos

To easily delete duplicate photos, you can also make use of some third-party apps. Such apps will automatically scan your phone for duplicate photos, and you can delete them in one go.

Delete Photos of Specific People

If you only want to delete photos of certain people, there’s a feature on the iPhone that sorts photos by people. This way, you can delete your existing photos with them quickly.

Go to Photos and then Album. Scroll down and go to People and Places.

Select a person and open the photos. Tap on the Delete option.



If you no longer want your iPhone to make a folder of the selected person, you can tap on the blue dot icon in the top-right corner. Then, tap on Remove from People.

Create New Albums

Now that we only have photos that we love, we can create various new albums. You can get creative with it by categorizing them. You can have a different album for all your travel photos and name them “Travel memories” or anything similar as you wish. Similarly, you can make more albums for:

Your pet

Family photos

Friends

Artistic/editorial photos

Selfies

Random moments

Food

Old Nostalgic photos

Work and more

Here are some steps on how you can create an album for your photos:

On Android

Go to Gallery and tap on Folders and then select New folder. Give your new folder a name. Select a location for your folder, like the SD card or Internal storage. Tap on Create or OK.

Now, select your desired photos and tap on either Move or Copy.

On iPhone

Go to Photos > Albums. Tap on the Add button. Select the New Album option. Give it a name and then tap on Save.

Now, select the photos or videos you want in your new album. Tap on Done.

You can also organize these albums based on what you prefer to open most frequently. You can follow these steps to do so:

Tap on Albums and then tap on See All. Now, tap on Edit.

Press and hold the album and drag it to any location you want. Tap on Done.

If you want to change what photos you want to see first in your albums, you can choose from sorting options, like:

Custom Order

Oldest to Newest

Newest to Oldest

However, this option is only available if your iPhone is of iOS 14 or above.

Turn On Face Grouping or Sort by People

If you want to have organized albums for different people, there are certain features you can use on Android and iPhone.

On Android

Open Gallery and tap on More in the upper-right corner. Go to Settings. Turn on the option that says Group similar faces.



On iPhone

Your iPhone automatically organizes photos per different people in your camera roll. But if someone is not in this section, you can add them by following these steps:

Open a photo with your desired person. Tap on the Info icon at the bottom of the screen. Then, on the left side of the screen, you can view a small thumbnail of the same photo with a question mark icon. Tap on it and you’ll get options. Tap on Tag with Name to create an album for the person.

Add a new name and then tap Next. Tap on Done.

Similarly, you can utilize different settings within People and Places to organize these photos better. Open a photo with a specific person and then you can perform any of these options:

Tap on Add a Name to give a name to the individual. You can also select their name from Contacts.

Tap on Add [name] to Favorite to get frequent access to the specific album.

Tap on Create Photo Memory to make a dedicated slideshow with the person.

If you don’t want to see photos with the person, tap on Feature [name] less or Remove [name] from People.

If you find that someone else is in a dedicated People album, you can refer to these steps:

Go to the People album and select the person. Tap on Select and then tap on Show Faces. Doing so will view every photo with that person.

Select every photo where the person is misidentified. Tap on the Share button. Tap on the option that says This is Not [Name].



Mark Your Favorite Photos

We all have some photos that we love the most. These can be your edited photos or special memories. So, if you want to have an easier time accessing these photos anytime you want, you can follow these steps:

On Android

On Google Photos, you can mark your favorite photos by tapping on the Star icon. Doing so will automatically make a copy of the photo in the Favorites folder.

On iPhone

Open your desired photo and tap on the heart icon at the bottom of the screen. You can check this photo in the Favorites album.

Choose a Storage Method

Now that we’ve done most of the organizing part, it’s time to select a method of storing these photos/videos. This way, you can make better use of the primary storage space on your phone.

On Android phones, you can select to save photos to either an SD card or internal storage. Here’s how you can do it:

Go to the Camera app. Tap on the gear icon to open Settings. Look for storage-related options and then tap on Storage Location.

You can select either SD card or Internal Storage.

You can also create a new folder for your selected photos within the SD card storage by following these steps:

Select a destination for your folder and then tap on Add new folder. Give your folder a name. Then, select your photos and tap on Move to folder or Copy to folder.



Back Up Photos to Google Photos/iCloud

If you haven’t already, it’s a good idea to sync your backup so that your photos will be automatically backed up. Doing so will make it easier for you to organize your photos in the future. On Android, you can use Google Photos to back up your photos. On the iPhone, you can easily back up to iCloud.

Let’s look at how you can exactly do it:

Google Photos for Android

Go to Google Photos and then tap on your profile icon. Tap on Photos settings. Select the Back up & sync option and turn it on.



You can also squeeze in more space on Google Photos by changing the quality of your backup photos. After following the steps above, tap on the Upload size option and then select either Storage saver, Original quality, or Express.

iCloud for iPhone

Go to Settings and tap on your Apple profile. Select iCloud. Go to Photos and then tap on iCloud Photos.



Below the iCloud Photos option, you can select the Optimize iPhone Storage option. Doing so will adjust the resolution of your photos and create more space in the iCloud backup.