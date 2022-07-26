Origin Keeps Crashing? Here’s How to Fix It

EA’s (Electronic Arts) digital gaming platform Origin makes it convenient for gamers to download, install, manage and play games. But at times, the Origin keeps crashing because of various reasons. The issue can occur while opening the app or in the middle of playing any game.

This recurring issue interrupts your gaming experience. Move along the article to find the causes and fix them.

Probable Causes for the Origin Crashes

The games within Origin require high specifications to work properly. So, it might crash if your PC specs don’t meet Origin’s needs. But, there are other reasons too. Some of the potential reasons are: Origin in-game service

Cached data

Peripheral devices

Background apps

Outdated drivers

How to Fix the Origin Crashing Issue?

Start by checking your computer specifications. Compare it with the origins requirement. If your specs are lower, you won’t have any option but to upgrade your hardware.

But if you’re caught up with it, then you should try the below-listed solutions:

Disable Origin in-Game

Origin’s in-game service provides a floating dashboard menu while playing the game. So, it might be a potential cause because it’s an extra process adding load to your CPU.

You can disable the service by following:

Go to Origin client. Log in to your EA account. Hover over the Origin option in the top-left section. Select Application Settings. Go to Origin In-Game tab. Toggle the Origin In-Game button to turn it off.



Clear Cache

Origin stores your cache data within its folder. Such cache files may be corrupt sometimes, which may cause Origin to crash. You can delete the cache data to avoid this.

To clear cache, follow:

Open Origin’s folder. Press Windows + R keys, which opens the run command. Type %ProgramData% and hit enter.

Delete all the files and folders except the LocalContent. Open Run again and enter AppData. Delete the Origin folder within Roaming and Local folders.

Detach All Unnecessary Peripherals

The external devices you connect to play games or anything else may have issues. If drivers don’t receive any responses from the external devices, though commands are called within any application, the drivers enter the spin lock.

A spin lock is a waiting period for a system in a multiprocessing environment. When drivers don’t receive any response from the peripheral devices, they queue the process within the OS. This ends up consuming a lot of CPU power.

Disconnect all the unnecessary peripheral hardwares and check if it solves the issue or not.

Stop Background Apps and Processes

Many processes run in the background, hidden from you. These processes exploit your CPU power and memory, so Origin cannot utilize the required amount of power and memory. And thus, it crashes.

Open Task Manager from the search bar. Select the individual apps under the Apps section of the Processes tab. Click on the End task button at the window’s bottom-right corner.

Repeat the same for the unnecessary processes within the Background processes section.

Update GPU Drivers

The games in Origin render graphics through GPU. The games may try to use the new features of the drivers. And if the drivers aren’t updated to add new features, the games can crash.

Here’s how you can update your graphics driver:

Open Device Manager from the search bar. Expand the Display adapters menu. Right-click on the given options. Select Update driver.

Click on Search automatically for drivers. Click the Close button after the updating is done.

Repair Games

The crashing issue of Origin can also be game-specific. You can use Origin’s inbuilt repair game tool to fix the damaged files within the games.

To do so, follow these steps:

Open My Game Library from the left vertical menu. Navigate to the game which crashes when you try to open it. Right-click on it and select Repair Game.

Origin will automatically fix the corrupt files in your games.

Reinstall Origin

Sometimes the files in Origin’s folder may be corrupted or missing, causing origin to crash. To fix this issue, you can try to delete the whole folder and reinstall Origin.

Follow these steps to uninstall the Origin:

Click on search bar and type control panel Click on Uninstall a program under Programs. Select Origin and click on Uninstall.

Now, download and install Origin from the official website.

Seek Help From EA

Even after you try everything, Origin can keep crashing for unknown reasons. In such a case, you can provide EA with the troubleshooting report. They will be able to help you deal further.

To gather diagnostic information, follow the steps:

Press the Windows + R keys to open the run command. Type dxdiag and hit enter. Wait till the progress bar completely loads. Click on the Save All Information… button.



Save it in any folder after you name the text file. Click on the Save button.

You have successfully saved the error report. Now, read EA’s article to send the data to them.