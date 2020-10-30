During the great RTX 30 shortages, Origin PC is now providing RTX 30 series graphics cards on their pre-built system. It is glad to say that Origin PC has saved up some 30-series cards for their customers—a reliable method to own an RTX 30 series graphics by ordering a pre-built.

The Florida-based company is now providing 30-series Nvidia GeForce graphics cards in a few of its desktop lineups. Currently, Origin has 8 systems that can be outfitted with an RTX 30-series graphics card. The 8 system has been divided into two groups; 4 gaming PCs and 4 workstation PCs.

The Gaming series lineup starts with the Chronos, Neuron, Millennium, and Genesis. Each boasting a unique chassis and customization. Whereas the Workstation PC begins with the S-Class, M-Class up to the higher end L-Class. The workstation chassis is simple and more performance-focused rather than aesthetics.

Let’s start from the expensive systems; the Origin Genesis is the top of the line system coming at $3989. The Genesis comes at a hefty price thanks to the Nvidia RTX 3090. Yes, 24GB RTX 3090 ramps up the total cost of the system. The L-Class also features the RTX 3090 in the workstation build.

You can customize the system with more and more adding custom vinyl on the side panel, custom laser-etched engraving, and more. There are also options for full-on water-cooling hardware and custom paint jobs.

The base PC, the Chronos V2, is a fitting for the RTX 3070. The 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 is a perfect fit for the small form-factor machine. The base model starts at $2283, which is a reasonable price point. Not only that, you will be getting water-cooling hardware as well as a better overall PC build. The lower end S-Class workstation starts at $2260 with the RTX 3070 Graphics card.

Unfortunately, the buyers have to wait a long time to get hands-on with the new system. According to Origin, the shipping time might vary from 6 – 8 business days or even taking up to 29 – 31 business days. That is sure to be expected as the RTX 30 series cards are facing supply issues. It is ingenious that SI directly gets their units from the manufacturer, but the cards are limited.

There is no mobile RTX 30 series GPU for laptops. It might take several months or even mid-2021 to get hands-on RTX 30 series mobile GPUs. Origin PC is providing excellent pre-built for a reasonable price. Head on to their site to get a pre-built with next-gen RTX 30 series GPUs.