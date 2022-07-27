Origin Won’t Download? Here’s How to Fix It

Origin is an online digital platform where people can download and install PC games. The store provides an immersive library of games to choose from. Although the Origin client is free to download, people have run into issues installing games through it. It is a very common issue that can occur due to various reasons.

The root of the issue can be difficult to find. The problem might be the firewall blocking Origin’s connection or any third-party app on your system messing with the download.

This guide highlights why this issue can occur and fixes to get over this issue.

Why Won’t Games Download on Origin?

Games not downloading on Origin can have many causes. Since the issue can occur randomly there’s no confirmation on what exactly is causing the problem. There are many reports of people experiencing errors because of third-party interferences. Also, not giving the required privileges to run seems to cause the issue. If your download does not start at all it can be the server’s issue. EA is known to have constant server issues and Origin is no different. After doing further investigations, I came up with a list of reasons which are highly likely to be causing the error. Issue in hard drive formatting.

Third-party antivirus and firewalls blocking the connection.

Corrupted files in Origin cache.

Download restrictions.

Server under maintenance.

No admin rights privilege.

Improper User Access Control.

How to Fix Games Not Downloading in Origin?

Before going through all the fixes described down below, make sure that you have a stable internet connection and enough space on your system.

Redownload the Game

The issue with your game not downloading can be a very slight issue like a minor network change. So, before going through the rest of the guide try canceling the current download and do it again. If this does not resolve the issue then move on to the next fixes.

Verify Server Status

Sometimes the origin servers can be down which affects the downloads. Unfortunately, you cannot do much about it. Keep on checking Origin’s social sites to verify the issue and the estimated time of fix.

Adding Origin in Antivirus/Windows Firewall Exception List

Antivirus and Firewalls have proven to be one of the main reasons for the issue to occur. This happens because the firewall interferes with the connection between the origin server and your computer.

In this case, adding Origin onto the Firewall’s exception list can help.

To add origin to Windows Defender/Firewall exception list, go through these steps:

Open the Windows search bar and type Control Panel. Click on Windows Defender Firewall and then Advanced settings from the left bar. Tap on Inbound Rules and New Rules next.

Choose Program and then Next. Browse to your Origin folder and choose the main client. Then click on Next.

Complete the rest of the steps. On the last window, give it a name and a description. Click on Finish.



Note: To disable any third-party antivirus software you can go into the settings of the particular antivirus and disable it from there.

Configure User Access Control (UAC)

UAC helps to prevent programs from making changes to your computer. This may be useful but it can stop Origin from bringing necessary changes required to install games. Before doing the change make sure to close your Origin client.

To restrict UAC from creating issues with installing games, follow these steps:

Open Windows search bar and type Control Panel. On the Control Panel, navigate to Security & Maintenance. On the left side panel, click on Change User Account Control settings. On the window, slide the bar all the way down to change the settings.



Once UAC is disabled, open Origin and try installing games.

Run Origin With Admin Rights

Although Origin does run without admin rights if you are having trouble downloading games make sure you run it with admin rights. The chances of running into issues are high when you run it without admin privileges.

So, by giving admin rights you are making sure it has sufficient privileges to create and write folders on your computer.

To do so, follow these steps:

Right-click on Origin and click on Properties. Then under the Compatibility section check on Run this program as an administrator.

Hit Apply and you are done.

Deleting Origin Cache Files

If you have previously installed games on Origin then it can be that the old files are preventing games from downloading. The download not going through fully is the cause of something blocking Origin on your system. In most cases, the cache files are the culprit behind this.

Follow the steps below to clear the cache files:

Press Windows key + R on your Keyboard, then type in %ProgramData% . Go inside the Origin folder, and delete everything except for LocalContent. Press Windows key + R again but this time type in %AppData% . Once there, delete the Origin folder. Then, click on AppData on top of your Window Open the Local folder and delete the Origin folder.

Finally, restart your PC and install it again.

Configuring Disk Formatting Issue

While downloading a game, if it stops at 4GB of download. The hard disk formatting on your system is likely causing the issue. A hard disk with FAT32 formatting usually generates problems when trying to install files more than 4GB in size.

Follow these steps to know your drives formatting:

On the Start menu search bar, type in This PC. Right click on it and tap on Manage. Then on the left panel, select Disk Management.



Here you can see all the drives in your system and their details like the partition size, format, and status. Check the format of the drive you have Origin on. If it’s a FAT32 format then try changing the location to another drive with a different format.

Disabling Download Restriction

Origin comes with a feature called Download Restriction, it basically allows users to choose download speed. It has two options: Maximum download rate out of the game and during gameplay.

Messing with these settings can be the reason why your games are downloading or the speed is very slow.

To ensure that the downloads are at maximum speed, go through these steps:

Launch your Origin client. Then, click Origin from the top menu bar and navigate to Application Settings. Then in the Download restrictions section, change both options to No Limit.



Running a Clean Boot of Origin

Sometimes, apps that are running in the background can affect Origin. Which causes issues with downloading games.

In order to eliminate such disturbance, you will have to run a clean boot of Origin.

Follow these steps in order to run a clean boot:

If you are running Origin, exit out of it. Press Windows Key + R. On the input field, type msconfig and press Enter. You will now load up the System Configuration. Click on the tab named Services from the top bar. On the bottom, check on Hide all Microsoft services and click on Disable all.

Next, click navigate to Startup and click on Open task manager. Right click on each program and hit Disable. Return to the System Configuration Window and hit Ok to apply the changes. Restart your PC.

Moving File Location

If you are still not able to download games on Origin, try moving the folder path of the game you are trying to download.

To do so, follow these steps:

Firstly, close your Origin client. Next, navigate to this file location: C:\Program Files (x86)\Origin Games and move the game file somewhere else. Run the Origin client with Administrator rights. Start the download of your chosen game. After about 20 to 30 seconds pause the download. Go back to C:\Program Files (x86)\Origin Games and copy the files from the old folder into this new one. Unpause your game download.

Using Repair Game

If your games are not downloading due to corrupted files, try using the Game repair tool on your Origin client.

Follow these steps to use the repair tool:

Open your Origin client. Navigate to My Game Library. Right-click the game you are trying to install. Then, select the Repair Game option.

The download should restart and be fixed.

Reinstalling Origin

Additionally, if nothing is working try reinstalling Origin as a whole. This can fix most of the issues including games not downloading.

To reinstall Origin, follow these steps:

Exit out of your Origin client. Open up the Windows search bar and type Control Panel.

Navigate to Programs and Features. Search for Origin, right-click on it and select Uninstall.

Now, try reinstalling Origin and check if the issue persists.

Installing the Legacy Version

If none of the above-mentioned steps works for you then this is the final solution. You can download a separate Origin installer named Legacy. After thorough research, I have found this to be a working fix for the issue. Once you install it, the client updates to the newest version by itself.

Launch the Origin client after it’s updated to the latest version. You should then be able to download games without any problem.

To download, click on Origin Legacy.