Playing Old School Runescape is a lot more intricate than simply racking up OSRS gold and making your way through dungeons. Firstly, you will want to be making sure that you are making the most of your skills, particularly your combat skills. Thankfully, there are ways for you to level up your combat in a reasonable time.

Levels 1-20

To start off with, you are going to want to hit level 10 as your first major benchmark. You can do this, using chickens at the farmhouse near Lumbridge. Since these are the early stages of levelling up, you will notice that it goes up rather quickly, plus you can use the feathers and raw chicken that are dropped by chickens to help you improve your cooking skill. This should help you hit level 10, after which you can go over to the Lumbridge Swamp to take on the Gaint Rights found near the graveyard. This should take you up to level 20.

Levels 20-30

To get to level 30, you will now want to shift focus to level 9 NPCs known as Al-Kharid warriors. These will need preparation before facing, so take some food with you if possible. Their defenses mean that this is a perfectly viable way for you to make your way to level 30. It can even be an AFK method of leveling up as well as long as you have enough food with you.

Levels 30-70

For the next 40 levels, I would recommend that you focus on Hill Giants. The reason these can take you so far is due to the amount of XP that you can achieve every hour. Not only that, but their drops are worth a lot of OSRS gold. You can reach this area after you have bought a brass key from the Grand Exchange. Once you have the key, go to the respective area and enter a small house to get started.

Levels 70-80

Getting to level 80 is best done using the Giant Spiders. With that in mind, you will need to prepare yourself with food and potions before going diving in. Next, go to the Stronghold Security dungeon and make your way to the third floor. This is known as the Pit of Pestilence, where you will reach an area in which you can go back and forth, therefore you will be able to level up well here.

Levels 80-99

There are some viable ways for you to get to level 99 combat level. If you wish to train yourself beyond level 80, then the Corsair Cove Dungeon is worth heading to. Here, you will come across the Ogress Warriors, which will need some preparations. You will notice that these enemies will be able to take care of themselves from a defensive standpoint, but they also have a decent attack for you to contend with. So needless to say, make sure you are well prepared to deal with them.

The methods found above are very effective when it comes to leveling up your combat. It can be a bit of a drag and a grind for you to make the most of, but they are more than worth it in the end if leveling combat is something that you are looking to achieve.

You will notice that these methods are good for earning gold, so you won’t have to look to buy OSRS gold if it was something you were considering. A lot of these methods may even lead you to sell OSRS gold if you do end up with it in excess. Have you tried any of these methods? Let us know in the comments section below!