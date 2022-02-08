Outlook Keep Asking for Password – How To Fix It

Are you receiving the password pop-up on your Outlook even though you have logged into your account multiple times? If you’re facing this issue, it can be due to wrong password credentials, unstable internet connection, your antivirus software, or more.

So, let’s learn more about the causes of why Outlook prompts the password pop-up and some effective methods to help fix it.

Why does Outlook Keep Asking for My Password? Here are some of the potential reasons your Outlook is asking for your password. Outlook Settings Configurations

Incorrect Password Credentials

Unstable Internet Connection

Antivirus Software

How to fix the Outlook Password Prompt Issue on Windows?

Now that we have figured out the plausible causes for the issue, let us move on to fixing the issue on your Outlook application.

Remove and Add Your Microsoft Account

In some cases, removing and adding back your Microsoft Account might help solve the password prompt issue. Here are some steps you can follow.

Go to the Start icon and click on Settings. Select the Accounts option. On the left-side panel, choose Emails & accounts. Under the Accounts used by other apps section, select the Account . Click on the Remove button.

You can now restart your computer device to bring changes to your account settings. Now, head back to the Emails & account section and add your Microsoft account.

Reset Outlook Credentials

If wrong password credentials are entered into your Credential Manager, it might cause your Outlook to prompt the Password pop-up box. Here is how you can remove your password credentials.

Head over to the Start icon and click on the Control Panel. Select the Credential Manager. Choose the Windows Credentials option. Scroll down and under the Generic Credentials, select your Microsoft account. Click on the Remove button. To confirm, click on Yes.

This method of removing your credentials will also clear out all your cached passwords and may even help solve the issue.

Configure Outlook Settings

You can stop Outlook from prompting the password pop-up by changing the settings on the application.

You can follow this easy step-by-step process to disable the function.

Open up your Outlook Application. Navigate to the File menu and click on Account Settings. Go to the Email tab and select the Change option. Click on the More Settings button. Go to the Security tab, and under User identification, check the box for Always prompt for logon credentials. Lastly, click on the Apply button and hit Ok to make changes.

Enable Remember Password Option

It’s common to disable the Remember Password option by accident on your Outlook Settings. To enable this feature again, you can follow these steps.

Open your Outlook Application. Navigate to the File tab and click on Account Settings. Select your Email Account. Go to the Email Tab. In the Change Account Window Box, ensure that the box for Remember Password is checked. Click on the Next button and hit Finish.

Create a New Profile

In some instances, your existing Outlook account Profile might be experiencing bugs and glitches. To fix this issue, we suggest that you create a New Profile in your Outlook application.

Go to the Start icon and select the Control Panel. Scroll down and click on the Mail option. On the pop-up window, select the Show Profiles option. Under the General tab, click on the Add button. Ensure that you have checked the box for Always use this Profile. Enter the Profile name and click on OK. Add in your Name, Email address, and password credentials. Click on the Next option and Hit Apply.

You might face issues like password prompts if you have not updated Outlook to the latest version. This is because outdated versions are prone to bugs and system glitches. So, it’s always best to update your Outlook application.

Here is a quick guide on how you can check for updates.

Open Outlook. Go to the File Menu and click on the Office Account option. Click on the Update options and select Update Now. Your app will automatically search and download any available updates.

Disable Antivirus Software and add App Exclusions

You can try disabling your Antivirus software while using Outlook. In some occurrences, it might block Outlook from performing daily functions.

If you are using a Windows Firewall Defender, here is what you can do to add application exclusions.

Go to the start icon and select the Control Panel. Choose the System and Security option. Select Windows Defender Firewall. On the left panel, select the Allow an app or feature through Windows Defender Firewall. Ensure that the Microsoft Office boxes are checked in the Private and Public options. Click on OK.

Disable Add-Ins or Use Safe Mode on Outlook

In some cases, disabling your Add-ins helps in resolving the issue. Here is a quick guide on how you can do it.

Launch your Mircosoft Outlook. Navigate to the File menu. From the left-hand panel, click on Options. Choose Add-ins from the left panel and click on Go. Select the Add-ins and click on Remove.

You can also temporarily disable the add-ins by browsing through Windows in Safe Mode. You can do this by holding the Ctrl key. A window box will appear asking if you would like to continue using the Safe mode. Click on the Yes button to confirm.

How to fix the Outlook Password Prompt Issue on Mac?

If you are on a Mac device, the main reason for the password prompt issue could be the Keychain Access. Sometimes, these files can get corrupted over time and cause the issue to occur.

You can follow these steps to delete corrupted files on the Keychain access.

Make sure that you have closed all Office Applications. Open up the Spotlight Search and type in Keychain Access. Navigate to the search box and type in Exchange. Delete all the items shown on the screen. Go to the search field, type in Office again, and delete all the items in the list. Lastly, type in ADAL and delete all the items on the screen. Launch your Outlook application.

Check your Internet Connection

Sometimes, Outlook may keep asking for your password if the internet connection is unstable. You can check by testing your internet on other applications and websites.

If there is a connection issue on your internet, we suggest that you switch to a stable internet connection or contact your Internet Service Providers for further assistance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Does My Email Keep Asking for My Password?

The main reason why your email might keep asking for your password is that you have put in the wrong credentials. Please make sure that you have written the correct password and check your email ID for any faults. An unstable internet connection may also prompt the password pop-up.

Why Does My Computer Keep Asking for My Microsoft Password?

To disable this function, head onto Settings >Accounts > and click on the Sign-in option from the left-side panel. Under the require sign-in section, ensure you have selected the Never option from the drop-down menu.