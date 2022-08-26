Whenever the Outlook app crashes, fails to open, or displays some kind of error message, you can open outlook in safe mode to resolve them all.

Entering the safe mode allows Outlook to open with only essential configurations and without loading the add-ins.

But, how do you open Outlook in safe mode?

Well, there are various ways to do it, and it only takes a couple of seconds to do so. Keep reading further to learn more in detail.

How to Open Outlook in Safe Mode?

After closing the Outlook app, it will revert back to the normal mode the next time you open it.

So, whenever you need to open in the safe mode, you can follow the methods mentioned below in the article.

Using the Run Command

You can enter a command in the Run window to open Outlook in safe mode.

Press the Windows + R key to open the run command. Then, enter the following command

outlook /safe



Click OK. On the next prompt, choose the default profile and click OK.

Alternatively, you can use the command prompt as follows.

Press the Windows + X key and select the Windows PowerShell (Admin) option. For Windows 11, select Windows Terminal (Admin) option. Type outlook /safe and press Enter.



Using the Ctrl Key on Keyboard

To open Outlook in safe mode using the Ctrl key,

Open Outlook while holding the Ctrl key. On the next window prompt, click Yes to open Outlook in safe mode.

Use the Shortcut

You can create a shortcut and run it each time you need to open Outlook in safe mode. To quickly open the shortcut, we will be creating the shortcut on the desktop.

Right-click on an empty area on the desktop. Now, hover over New and select the Shortcut option Under the Type the location of the item field, enter the Outlook.exe path. The path depends upon the Outlook version you are using and also whether it is 32-bit or 64-bit. Generally, you can find Outlook.exe inside these locations. “C:\Program Files\Microsoft Office\Office<version number>”

“C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Office\Office<version number>”

“C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Office\Office<version number>\ClientX64\root\Offce<version number>”

If you don’t find it, open your C: drive and search for Outlook.exe in the search bar at the top right corner. Then, right-click on Outlook.exe and select Copy as path option.

Now, append /safe to the path and click Next.

Name the shortcut according to your preferences and click Finish.

Double-click the shortcut to run Outlook in safe mode.

Why Is the Outlook App Always Opening in Safe Mode?

Generally, the Outlook app prompts you to open it in safe mode after it fails to open or crashes while opening.

But if your Outlook app opens only in safe mode, one of your installed add-ins is most likely corrupted or conflicting with the app.

Thus you are unable to access add-ins that provide additional functionalities in Outlook.

Hence, you need to remove/disable the problematic add-in to prevent Outlook from starting in safe mode each time you open it.

You can follow the steps below to disable the add-ins in Outlook.

Navigate to File > Options. Select the Add-ins tab. Now, in the right pane, select COM Add-ins next to the Manage field.

Next, click the Go button. Uncheck each add-in and check if problem one by one until your problems gets solved.

Once you find the problematic add-in, remove it by clicking the Remove button.

On the other hand, many users have reported that they faced this issue after a Windows update. So, you can remove it to resolve your issue.

To uninstall the update,

Press the Windows + R key to open the Run command. Then, type appwiz.cpl and press Enter. In the left sidebar, click View installed updates.

Select the recent Windows update and click Uninstall from the top bar.

On the next prompt, click Yes to confirm and see if it works.

Alternatively, you can install the updates in case the above fix didn’t work.