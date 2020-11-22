Although the Sony PlayStation 5 launched on November 12 in other countries, the gamers in the UK had to wait until November 19 for the launch. The console did launch on November 19, but there was complete disarray. Major retailers – Currys PC World and John Lewis declared their stores ran out of stock by lunchtime. Besides, the websites were crashing all over the place.

To add to this, there was also a problem for the ones who had already placed their orders for the PlayStation 5. These customers who were supposed to receive their PS5 on the launch day had to wait. As UK’s primary PS5 retailer GAME emails to its customers, the delay happened due to the console’s size and Yodel’s logistical problems.

The email read as follows:

“Due to the volume of PlayStation 5’s in the UK market and the size of the product, the launch has led to UK wide delivery challenges for all Retailers and Couriers. Our Aim has always been to ensure that as many orders arrive on time for release day as possible; therefore, we have had to secure multiple couriers to help try to achieve this.” “However, for some reasons beyond GAME’s control, YODEL has informed us today (November 18) that not all orders due to be delivered by them will be delivered on release day. This is due to capacity issues in their delivery network and may mean that your tracking information is not fully updated until Friday.”

Yodel, UK Delivery Service Company felt uncompromising on the explanation that GAME gave, and it told BBC,

“We have been consistently clear on the order volumes we are able to carry for them, and it is deeply disappointing that Yodel’s name has been incorrectly used in an email to customers on the status of orders.”

Now, isn’t it sad that the delivery of such a much-awaited product is going through these issues? Not only are the new buyers disappointed, but even the ones who had already pre-ordered and were expecting to unbox their new gadgets have felt pretty bitter.

Needless to say, whatever GAME told regarding the sizes of the PS5 boxes is very true. The packaging is indeed three or four times bigger than the ones of Xbox Series X. With this; it is agreeable to say that only fit a limited number of consoles in the delivery van.

The only alternative, for now, would-be eBay, but the new buyers will have to purchase the PS5 for nearly thrice the price. Not to mention, Sony had taken an unprofessional approach while receiving pre-orders – there was no prior information. However, this time people were expecting flawless and smooth processing for the deliveries as Eric Lempel had confirmed this.