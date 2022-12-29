How to Pair Firestick Remote to TV Volume

While using Fire TV sticks, it becomes a nuisance to keep switching between two remotes. But with the HDMI CEC enabled, you can control basic functions like the volume or power of your TV with just one remote.

During the initial setup, Firestick provides an option to pair the remote with the TV control. However, you might need to pair it again if you have switched the TV brand or removed the TV from your Firestick.

Step 1: Turn on HDMI CEC

HDMI CEC is a helpful feature for controlling the common functions of shared devices with the same HDMI connection. In simple terms, when you enable this feature, you can control your basic TV functions like power and volume using a Firestick remote or use your TV remote to control Fire TV sticks.

Before pairing your firestick remote to the TV volume, you must turn on this feature on both devices. The steps for enabling HDMI CEC might vary according to TV brands. Also, some TV might not support this feature. You must ensure to use a supported HDMI port for HDMI CEC to work.

We have compiled the steps for some of the popular brands for your reference below.

On Firestick

On your remote, hit the Home button. Click on the Gear icon to open settings.

Go to Display & Sounds.

Now, locate the HDMI CEC Device control and turn it On.



On LG TV

On your LG TV remote, press the Home button. Select Settings > All Settings. Go to General Locate Simplink (HDMI-CEC) and set it On.

On Sony TV

Press your remote’s Home button. Choose Settings and press OK. Under General Settings, click on Watching TV Select External inputs > BRAVIA Sync Settings. Turn on the toggle for BRAVIA Sync control.

On Samsung TV

Press the Home button. Navigate to Settings.

Choose General > External Device Manager.

Click on Anynet+ (HDMI-CEC) turn it On.



Step 2: Pair Firestick Remote

After enabling the HDMI CEC, the firestick remote is ready to pair with the TV for volume control. Users who skipped the TV control setup while pairing firestick remotes can add the TV from settings.

From your Firestick Home screen, go to the Gear icon at the top-right.

Choose Equipment Control > Manage Equipment.

Click on Add Equipment > TV.

Choose your TV brand.

Now, you will be prompted to press the Power button on your Fire TV. Turn on the TV using the same button after 10 seconds. Pick Yes to confirm if it turned off your TV. If your TV did not turn off, choose No and repeat the step up to 11 times.

Choose Next to move on to the volume test.

Now, as prompted, press the Volume Up and Down buttons. If the remote controls the volume, pick Yes. If not, choose No option. Repeat the step again until it controls volume.

Press OK to confirm.



There can be instances when you have switched to a new TV or selected the wrong TV brand during the setup. In such a case, you can simply change the TV brand from settings. You do not have to pair initially again.

Launch Settings. Click on Equipment Control > Manage Equipment.

Choose TV.

Scroll down and click on Change TV.

Again, pick Change TV to confirm.

Choose your TV brand.

Follow the prompted process.

Step 3: Manage TV Volume

Your TV’s volume will respond as per the increment level set on the settings. By default, the Firestick sets the volume level at 5. If you are unsatisfied, you can increase or decrease it from the settings.