Every got annoyed by the sound created by fans on your case or your components? Do those high pitches or loud sound whooshing disturb you while gaming? Fear not human, as Palit introduced their new GeForce GTX 1650 KalmX for all the silent gaming enthusiasts.

Palit GeForce GTX 1650 KalmX: A Passively Cooled Graphics Card

The Palit GeForce GTX 1650, based on the newer Turing TU117 GPU. The GTX 1650 KalmX retains reference clock speed with a base clock of 1485MHz and a boost clock of 1665MHz. Even though it has the same clock speed with the reference GTX 1650 cards, it comes with a custom PCB and a relatively large heat sink. Talking about the heat dissipation, the GPU draws heat from its copper base to the nickel-plated heat pipe. The heat then is transferred to the nickel-plated fins cooling the overall GPU. The copper plate on the GPU also cools the memory and the VRM on the graphics card. The large heat sink on the GPU is capable of cooling it down as the GTX 1650 KalmX draws 75W of power straight from the PCIe slot.

Even though this might not sound like the capable graphics card like the GTX 1660 or its older but better cousin GTX 1660Ti, the card performs decently in recent 1080p titles achieving 60FPS in-game. The GPU ships with 4GB of DDR5 VRAM clocked at 8Gbps, utilizing the 128-bit bus memory bandwidth. The cards are quite small, with a dimension of 178x138x38 mm (occupies two slots). Due to its small size, it can fit inside an ITX case. The GPU ships with a single HDMI 2.0B port and 2x 1.4a Display ports.

This isn’t the first time we have seen some fanless heat sink design. The Palit previously released its GTX 1050Ti KalmX which looks the same to the GTX 1650 KalmX. The same design with similar heat sink just a slight upgrade on the processing die of the GPU. The GTX 1650 KalmX works 70% better than the GTX 1050 GPU, and its 2 x faster than the older GTX 950. As already mentioned, the GPU will perform well on the 1080p 60FPS range.

Here are the features of the Palit GeForce GTX 1650 KalmX:

The first passive cooler for GTX1650 in the market

Two nickel-plated heat pipes

The vast volume of nickel-plated fins

Copper base with heat pipes for best heat dissipation from GPU to fins

No external power required, suitable for small case PC

Affordable GTX series product, great C/P value

Great Hardware Components

The Palit GeForce GTX 1650 KalmX can be used in many used case, as a portable ITX system, in fairly small ITX cases (like Ncase M1, Dan Case A4-SFX, etc.) The smaller PCB makes the GPU fit in some tight cases with no need for additional fans. A great example is maybe installing the GPU in an HTPC (Home Theater PC) inside a compact case like Thermaltake Core V1.

Pricing and Market:

The Palit hasn’t priced the GPU yet. If we assume the pricing, then the GPU will fit nicely around 145$ (the fitting price of the looking at the design). Palit seems to be in a tight spot on selling this product as the better version GeForce GTX 1650 Super is in the market. The 1650 Super is cost around $150 and performs better than the GTX 1650. It’s kind of hard to recommend the 1650 KalmX, due to the better GPUs available in the market. But for the noise-free gaming experience and smaller design of the GPU, it’s a compelling GPU for the ITX enthusiast builder.