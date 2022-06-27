PC Doctor Module Has High CPU Usage- Why and How to Fix it

You mostly see high CPU usage when an application or process performs CPU-intensive tasks. And when a single application uses a tremendous amount of computer resources, the OS will not have enough to perform even simple tasks. Therefore, the system will feel a lot choppy and laggy.

One such process that may use extreme CPU usage is the PC Doctor Module. The PC Doctor Module runs in the background and detects any problem with OS, which may result in high CPU usage.

Before we get into how to fix the high CPU usage, let us get some knowledge about the PC Doctor Module itself.

What Does the PC Doctor Module Do?

PC Doctor module runs as a part of Dell SupportAssist. The Dell SupportAssist comes pre-installed on all Dell computers and laptops. The SupportAssist has administrator-level access to the Operating System, which optimizes settings to improve performance, updates drivers, and troubleshoots any issues with the OS.

The PC Doctor Module runs within Dell SupportAssists, scans the OS for any issues, and sends the report to Dell Technical Support. Scanning the OS for any issues or checking if any of the drivers need an update may take high CPU usage for a certain time. But if the process constantly takes up extreme CPU, memory, and GPU usage, it can be a cause for concern.

Why Does My PC Doctor Module Have High CPU?

PC-Doctor module running in the background usually means that Dell SupportAssist is active. It is highly likely that the process is updating the driver or the OS. Moreover, it also troubleshoots any errors and sends the data from the troubleshoot to Dell’s support.

All these tasks may cause the process to use high CPU usage. One thing to remember is that all these tasks will only use high CPU usage for a certain time. Once the PC-Doctor Module completes its update or troubleshooting process, it should use lower CPU and memory resources.

Here are a few reasons the PC-Doctor Module uses high CPU. Device driver update in process

Troubleshooting issues with the OS

Malware affecting Dell SupportAssist

Is PC Doctor Module a Malware?

If you are using a Dell computer or any device manufactured by Dell, the PC-Doctor Module is most likely not a virus/malware. However, it does not mean that this file is always safe.

Since the Dell SupportAssist has full administrator-level access to the Operating System and can update drivers through a website. Hackers use this to inject viruses and malware into your system.

You can check the PC Doctor Module location to determine if it is malware.

Open the Task Manager by pressing Ctrl + Shift + Esc simultaneously. Right-Click on PC-Doctor Module and select Open file location. Windows Explorer should open with file location.

C:\Program Files\Dell\SupportAssistAgent\PCDr\SupportAssist\

If Windows Explorer opens with a file location other than the one mentioned above, the process is most likely malware. Make sure you perform the necessary measures to remove it.

How to Fix PC-Doctor Module High CPU Usage?

Here are some things you can try to fix the PC-Doctor Module High CPU Usage issue.

Disable Automatic Scan

On Dell devices, the SupportAssist starts PC Doctor Model when the schedule scans and optimization begins. By default, this schedule is on. And when the scan starts, the system may face high CPU usage.

To disable this feature, you need to disable scheduled scans and optimization.

Open Dell SupportAssists. Click on the gear icon to open Settings.

Expand Schedule Scans and Optimizations. Here uncheck Turn on automatic system scans and optimization at.



Change Startup Type

If the service still starts by itself, you may need to set the startup type to manual. Any process that runs automatically will have a setting you can adjust to change the startup type. By doing this, it restricts the Dell Support Assist from starting automatically.

Press the Windows + R key to open Run. Type services.msc to open Services. On the right panel, double click on Dell SupportAssist. Set Startup type to Manual. And click on Stop if the Service status indicates Running.

Click on Apply, then OK.

Uninstall Dell SupportAssist

Alternately, you can fully uninstall Dell SupportAssist to permanently stop any of its services from running. If you are sure that you do not need this application, it is completely safe to remove it from your system.

Press the Windows + R key to open Run. Type appwiz.cpl and press enter to open Program and Feature. From the list of installed applications, right-click on Dell SupportAssist and select Uninstall.

Now, follow the uninstallation process to remove Dell SupportAssist from your PC

Scan for Malware

If the process still starts after performing all the steps mentioned above, there’s a high possibility that the PC Doctor Module is malware or is infected with one. To check this, scan the file with Windows Defender or an antivirus.

If the antivirus detects any threat from the process, it is best that you remove it right away.

Is It Okay If I Disable PC-Doctor Module?

PC-Doctor Module automatically updates and downloads the driver, performs system optimizations, and frequently performs hardware scans. If you do not want any of these facilities, you can disable the PC-Doctor Module.

Why Does PC Doctor Use My Webcam?

During the diagnostic process, the PC Doctor Module will try to access it to ensure everything works.

However, the PC Doctor Module will never turn on the webcam. If you see the light on the webcam turn on constantly, it can be malware accessing it.