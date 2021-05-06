The Phanteks P200A was showcased during the CES 2021 event. The Eclipse P200A RGB is a 30L ITX case for SSF builders. But the case has some underwhelming design, simplistic functionality, RGB, and its unique price. The case is classified for the mini-ITX build, but its 30-liter chassis is far from the mini-ITX status.

Phanteks Eclipse P200A Insights

The Phanteks Eclipse P200A is your average ITX case bit on the larger side. Even though the case is compact and a perfect fit for mini-ITX builds, the 30-liter case can’t fully be classified as a mini-ITX case. Aside from its form factor, the case has an impressive aesthetic and massive airflow. Don’t be fooled with its compact shape; it can pump in a lot of cool air, keeping the system in check.

The chassis is made from painted steel, and the front comes with a plastic mesh design. The tempered glass panel has a light tint. The side of the chassis has an intake vent for maximum airflow.

Specification:

Motherboard support: Mini-ITX/Mini-DTX. Expansion slots: 3. Included fans: 2x 120mm D-RGB PWM front intake. Fan mounts: 2x 120mm/140mm front, 2x 120mm side, 1x 120mm rear, 2x 120mm floor. Max GPU length: 355mm Max CPU Cooler : 165mm Radiator mounts: 240mm/280mm front, 240mm side, 120mm rear. Internal drive bays: 4x 3.5-inch (brackets sold separately), 4x 2.5-inch. Front panel I/O: 1x USB-C, 2x USB 3.0, headset jack, RGB controls. Dimensions: 365mm H x 400mm D x 205mm W.



Taking a look inside, the case has an ITX motherboard tray. The Eclipse P200A keeps the PSU above the motherboard. The case supports standard ATX power supplies for flexible compatibility. The front of the case supports dual 120mm or 140mm fans on the front. The sides also support dual 120mm fans on the side. The front supports a 240mm radiator limiting to a single AIO system.

The case has four 2.5-inch SSD mounts and doe support 3.5-inch drives. But you will have to buy the 3.5-inch drive bracket separately. The top houses the power button with RGB lightings. There isn’t any HDD activity LED or a reset switch, reducing the hassle and offering a clean finish. The case IO features two USB 3.0 ports, a USB Type-C port, mic/headphone combo jack, and two RGB dedicated buttons for color and mode.

The case supports almost all the 355mm GPUs. The Eclipse P200A comes with a riser and a vertical mounting bracket. The bottom of the case features an intake for the GPU and is protected with a dust filter.

Test System:

Processor: Intel Core i5-11400F (6 cores/12 threads)

Motherboard: Gigabyte Z590I Aorus Ultra

CPU cooler: Phanteks Glacier One 240 MP

Memory: 16GB Corsair Vengeance Pro DDR4-3600MHz

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

Power supply: Phanteks Amp 750 W PSU

SSD: Sabrent Rocket 4.0 M.2 NVMe

OS: Windows 10

We will be performing stress tress in the chassis for an hour. During the test, we are keeping the panels on the chassis to get fair real-world usage. We will be checking the temperature during idle and load times with its noise level. Here are the benchmark scores:

Idle Load Temperature 42 / 59 59 / 82 Noise Level 48.2 dB

The Phanteks Eclipse P200A has great temperature even when its panels are closed off. The compact chassis can draw enough air inside to cool down the CPU and GPU. Though the GPU peaks at 82 degrees, the CPU maintains a cool temperature of 59 degrees. Not to mention the system was quiet at 48.2 dB. Currently, looking at the chassis, it is a suitable ITX chassis considering its 30-liter body.

Price:

The price is what makes or breaks the deal for a mini-ITX chassis. The Eclipse P200A comes with two variants, RGB and basic. The RGB variant costs $70, whereas the basic version costs $50. Looking at the aesthetic of the case and the overall build experience, it is a solid case for the price. It is hard to get an ITX case for a cheap price. Most of the premium options cost over $100, whereas the Phanteks P200A shines above the rest.

Conclusion:

The Phanteks Eclipse P200A is one of the strong contenders for the best mini-ITX case. The case is easy to build in with the simplistic design. Yes, its 30-liter size might not fit in with the mini-ITX standards. But we will let that slide as it is the perfect vessel to make your next mini-ITX computer. We Phanteks Eclipse P200A gets our approval.