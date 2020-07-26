Phanteks, the Dutch PC case and accessory company, has recently launched the Enthoo Pro 2. The brand had shown off this product earlier in the year at CES 2020. It promises to be one of the cheaper full-towers on the market. But it does not skimp out on any features, though something could be said about the build quality and design.

Custom PC fans are familiar with the terminology of case sizes. But just to recap, a mid-tower is the most common size on the market. Going for a full or even a super-tower is recommended only when you have specific needs. And this product has a weird spot on the market; it appeals to budget consumers in a not very value-oriented segment. The internals is almost the same as the PHANTEKS Enthoo 719. This other case is a fan favorite and a solid recommendation. Can the company pull off another splendid hardware in the same segment? Let’s see what we know about the case.

Key Features

Right off the bat, PHANTEKS is proud of their ‘High-Performance Fabric.’ That’s just a fancy name for the mesh they have going on front, supposed to allow more airflow than metal mesh. We’ll see how that pans out, but we can be optimistic that airflow will be adequate. In a large chassis, your fan and pressure setup is much more important anyway. The case comes with a full-view tempered glass side panel, a step up from its predecessor.

As mentioned, the innards are the same as that of the Enthoo 719. That means the interior is well-thought and spaced out. Up to a dual system of E-ATX and mITX motherboards are supported. The bottom of the case allows for different configurations. You can opt to put a cooling system, or dual PSUs, or a vertically mounted GPU – a myriad of options are present. Up to 15 fan mounts are present, and up to dual 480 radiators can be mounted at the front and side. But in real life, these radiators would have to be thin, and your actual setup will likely reduce the mounting potential. Even then, this chassis should suffice for both air-cooled and liquid-cooled builds.

There is a LED strip on top of the PSU shroud that is hooked up to an ARGB controller. The front panel is accessed by flipping a cover. There is a reset button that can be repurposed for a second system. Gen 2 Type-C is, as always, appreciated. The package comes with plenty of accessories and mounts, including a vertical GPU bracket or the one for ITX motherboards.

Pricing and Conclusion

So, what are our initial impressions of the Enthoo Pro 2?

There is no doubt that this chassis has an excellent frame and interior. The 719 is a winner and offering a cheaper option, merely $130 if you don’t want TG and $140 otherwise is brilliant. It does not come with any fans, but that’s not a big deal. This case does, however, look very functional – as in the aesthetics are way too plain. The cheaper plastic materials at the front are also a small letdown.

If you need a cheap full-tower, this is the one to pick. But if the larger size is not essential to you, then that space will definitely be a waste. If you love the company, the recent PHANTEKS Eclipse P500A is an amazing mid-tower. It has better airflow, looks better, has fans (optional RGB) included, and starts at $100.

The Enthoo Pro 2 is by no means a bad product, only its market positioning is doubtful. You’ll have to wait for a full review to get an in-depth look into the case.