Phanteks is not a company comfortable in the lower-end of the market for their PC cases, at least. The company builds excellent chassis focused on flexibility and features first. The recently released Eclipse P500A is a banger and features at the top of our list for the best overall airflow case.

A smaller version has been announced, the P360A, that still carries over the design language and mesh front. All at an exceptional price that only something like the NZXT H510 was able to breach without many compromises. Nowadays, the mesh front panel is all the rage for the mass market PC cases.

It is a decent tradeoff between airflow and dust accumulation, and manufacturers have managed to develop exciting designs to assist in the visuals department. RGB fans are also trendy, as well as the option of vertical GPU mounting. Phanteks brings all that to the table, and at the touted price of $70, we are left wondering if this is too good to be true.

The Specifications

For the price, you seem to be getting an awful lot of a case here. Immediately visible at the front is, of course, the mesh panel that appears similar to the pricier Eclipse offerings. Also at the front are two RGB fans, PWM nonetheless. The case’s dimensions are a little on the smaller side, but still, ATX motherboards fit nicely. The E-ATX spec on the sheet is a bit doubtful, however.

Magnetic dust filters adorn the top and bottom panels, while the side panel is Tempered Glass. The rest of the chassis is built with steel. Up to 5 total fans or corresponding radiators can fit. The front supports up to two 120/140 mm fans, the same for the top and a single 120 mm for the rear.

While this is a bit on the fewer side, this mid-tower does have a smaller size, and budget builds should have enough airflow. In terms of drive bays, two 3.5″ and two 2.5″ drives fit from the start, and you can get an additional 2.5″ drive bay, pushing the total to five.

The clearances are also generous for the size. Up to 400 mm GPUs will fit, and 160 mm CPU cooler towers. Up to 250 mm long PSUs can be housed beneath the shroud. Phanteks is also offering an optional vertical GPU bracket to replace the 7 expansion slots.

But that unit costs more than half the case’s price, pushing it out of the budget territory. The front I/O is decent, with a power button, two USB 3.0s, dual mic/headphone jacks, and two buttons for controlling the LED. Along with the fans, a thin strip is present beneath the side window. Perhaps the omission of USB-C is the only complaint you can find for this spec sheet.

Pricing and Availability

Pricing is the strong suit of the 360A. At only $70, it might not be the absolute cheapest mesh case out there. But among trusted manufacturers, it is a rarity. The P360A should easily be picked over the older P360X, which is not a bad product, but this one surpasses it.

The vertical GPU bracket adds a little over $40 to the package. It doesn’t seem a good buy, since budget builds don’t really focus on the vertical placement. And nearing the $90-$100 mark opens up your options to many other fantastic ATX cases, with more expandability.

It has just been announced, so availability might be an issue right now. But it should soon be readily in stock from most hardware retailers, offline and online. As it becomes up for grabs, you can expect a more in-depth review of this promising case from us. Are you excited about it?

Let us know in the comments, and share this news with your PC building friends.