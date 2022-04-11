Phantom vs Vandal – Which is the Best Gun for Every Map in Valorant

It is of utmost importance to use the perfect gun in Valorant. And when you are someone who loves assault rifles, you will face a conundrum of choosing between the two rifles; the Phantom or the Vandal.

Each of the assaults has its uniqueness, along with pros and cons. But if you are unsure about which one is the best or which one gives you an advantage, it is not a coincidence that brings you here.

We have collected the data, pro players’ preferences, and a lot of personal experience so that it helps you. Now, we bring you the proper difference between the Phantom and Vandal in Valorant.

Phantom vs Vandal: Which one is Better

When looking at the difference between the two, we should basically focus on the pros and cons of the two assault rifles. But before we move to the difference, let’s look at the few similarities they have.

They both are assault rifles.

Both of the guns cost 2,900 credits in-game.

They are fully automatic.

Their range is up to 50 meters.

Their penetration level falls under the medium category, meaning they cannot pierce walls like the machine gun, Odin.

Looking at the similarities between the Phantom and Vandal, no wonder people have a hard time choosing between them. They are quite similar indeed.

At first glance, yes, they are. But the smaller and more important details set the two apart.

The Difference Between Phantom and Vandal.

One of the major differences between the Phantom and Vandal is the magazine size. The first one holds 30 bullets while the latter, 25. However, the damage dealt with by the two guns might make up for the clip difference.

While Vandal does a solid 160 hit points of damage with one headshot, Phantom only does 156, 140, or 124, depending on the distance from the target. Furthermore, the body shot and leg shot damage dealt by the Phantom is 39or 35 and 33 or 29 respectively.

Vandal, on the other hand, deals 40 body damage and 34 leg damage. This can be a piece of crucial information that can help you choose the gun that favors you.

Since the total hit point with a shield is 150 in the game, you might be in a situation where one perfect headshot with a Phantom only does 140 damage to the enemy. The enemy then can easily kill you, which is quite frustrating in competitive games. You will miss the Vandal in such instances.

However, Vandal’s recoil is harder to control, making spray transfer harder. Phantom is comparatively very easy for spray transfers due to the less recoil. Additionally, the bigger magazine also adds to the spray transfer.

Another important difference between the two guns is the sound they produce. Phantom is silenced and it does not have the bullet tracer, meaning the enemy will have a hard time locating you. But the case is the opposite with Vandal, it is loud and the enemy can see which direction the bullet came from.

The last difference is the fire rate. Vandal fires 9.75 bullets per second while the Phantom fires 11. The fire rate might also give the Phantom an advantage while spraying at a faster fire rate can equal more damage dealt.

Pros and Cons Listed

Now that we know the similarities and differences between the two assault rifles, let’s look at the summarized pros and cons of Phantom and Valorant.

Phantom

Pros: Larger Magazine size

Less recoil

Advantageous during gunfights, spray transfer, and close-range battles.

Silenced with suppressed fire, without any bullet tracer.

Faster fire rate. Cons: Less damage dealt than Vandal

Headshot damage drops from 156 to 140 after crossing the 15 meters threshold.

Headshot damage further drops from 140 to 124 after crossing the 30 meters threshold.

Not very ideal for tapping or one-headshot kill.

Vandal

Pros: Higher and consistent damage dealt than Phantom, even till the 50 meters mark.

Perfect for tapping and one-headshot kill. Cons: Smaller magazine

More recoil and harder to control the spray

Terrible at spray transfer

Loud and easily traceable bullet firing

Slower fire rate

Conclusion

Now that all the details are put out in the open, it might have made it easier to choose between the two in your next match. However, it is best to remember that each gun has its strengths and weaknesses. There might not be the perfect gun in Valorant. So, you can decide to pick one based on your play style, the side of the map, the map, etc.

Famous players like TenZ use Phantoms because they are faster and give better control. But if you know who ScreaM is, then you must know how crazy his gunplay with Vandal is. Hence, at the end, it is best to analyze your matches and find out which gun will be the best for you to climb up the Valorant ranks.