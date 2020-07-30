Philips has announced a new office monitor for those who care about screen real estate. In principle, a bigger screen will allow anyone to view more windows at a time and get more things done. The Philips Brilliance 498P9 is that monitor contending for a spot at a professional’s work desk.

The 498P9 has a SuperWide 49inch VA panel with an aspect ratio of 32:9 and a screen resolution of 5120 x 1440. The massive curved display is essentially two 27inch QHD (2560 x 1440) put side by side. As we will discover further along the line, the 498P9 does not lack anything that two displays put side by side has. Oh wait, the 498P9 does lack one thing that two 27inch QHD screen put side by side have – bezels running down the middle of the setup!

The 498P9 should also eliminate eye fatigue with its 1800r curved display. This specification means that if you were to place multiple 498P9s to form a circle, it would have a radius of 1800mm or 1.8 meters. In layman terms, it has an aggressive curve.

Additionally, the Brilliance 498P9 has the following display specifications.

16.7 million color display

High DeltaE < 2 color accuracy

Factory calibrated. Wide gamut coverage of 121% sRGB and 91% Adobe RGB.

109 PPI pixel density

Native contrast ratio of 3000:1

Brightness up to 450 cd/m²

48 – 70 Hz refresh rate with Adaptive sync

5ms response time

What makes the 498P9 a good display for professionals?

The display has an impressive viewing experience, as seen in the specifications. The Brilliance 498P9 comes with specific features that make it even more suitable to be a workstation display.

The integration of MultiView technology allows the 498P9 to connect to two devices at once. Users can hook up a PC and a laptop at the same time, for example. And to seal the deal, the user can control the connected devices through one keyboard and mouse setup. Thanks to the integrated KVM switch.

The monitor also comes with the following I/O.

1 x Display Port 1.4

2 x HDMI 2.0

HDCP 2.2 (HDMI/DP)

USB 3.2 x 2 (upstream), USB 3.2 x 4 (downstream with x 1 fast charge B.C 1.2)

3.5mm Headphone out

While the 498P9 has an impressive selection of ports, it does lack USB-C display input and Ethernet.

At 5ms response time, the display is also suitable for gaming purposes. While the panel supports a maximum of 70Hz, with Adaptive Sync, the 498P9 eliminates tearing, stuttering and judder. The display ensures fluid and artifact-free experience for those switching between work and games.

To add to the user’s comfort, the Brilliance 498P9 comes with Philips Flicker-Free technology and LowBlue Mode. The monitor is also adjustable as per user discretion with 5 to 10 degrees tilt, 20-degree swivel, and up to 130mm height.

The Brilliance 498P9 is a more affordable alternative to Brilliance 499P9H. This new Philips SuperWide monitor for professionals will retail in August for £749.