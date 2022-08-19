Photos Won’t Download From iCloud? Try These Fixes

Be it to restore photos on a new device or to transfer them to another backup alternative, you have to first download them from iCloud. But, in some cases, photos just won’t download. You hit the download option so many times that you lose count of it, but to no avail.

Factors like freezing internet connection, slow performance of device, old and incompatible software, low power mode, etc. can bring up this issue.

But, don’t lose your cool just yet. You have as many fixes within your reach to get around this issue. To find out about these solutions, go through this article.

Why Won’t Photos Download From iCloud?

Here’s a list of reasons why photos won’t download from iCloud: Freezing internet connection

Device slowed down due to background processes, temporary files, etc.

Old version of device software

Low power mode on iOS devices

Device storage issues

How to Fix Photos Won’t Download From iCloud?

You may have a hard time downloading photos from iCloud if you have a slow internet connection. That’s why it’s important that you check the speed of the connection and reboot if its pace is painfully slow.

You can also restart and update devices, disable low power mode on iOS devices, turn iCloud photos off and on, and more. To learn more about these fixes in detail, read further on.

Refresh Internet Connection

Without a proper internet connection, a speedy download of photos from iCloud is unlikely. So, check your internet and if need be, reboot the modem and router to fix the lagging connection.

Take the steps shown below to refresh or reboot the internet connection.

Plug off the modem and router from the power source. Wait for 30 seconds or so. Reconnect the modem to the power cable. After a minute, rejoin the power cable to the router.

Restart Device

Using the devices for a long time can slow them down. Restarting your device will help boost its performance by removing temporary files and background processes.

So, if your device is preventing you from downloading photos from iCloud, restart them for a quick fix. Here’s how.

On iPhone

Press the side and volume button until the power-off slider shows up. Then, toggle the power-off slider to turn off the phone. Wait for 30 seconds or so. Tap and hold the side button to turn it on.



On Mac

Select the Apple menu. Choose Restart.



Update Device

If you can’t seem to download photos from iCloud, try updating your device. Older versions of OS can run into conflict with other apps due to incompatibility, bugs, and other issues.

So, follow the steps below to update them to resolve the photos not downloading from the iCloud issue.

On iPhone

Open Settings. Tap General.

Choose Software Update. Select Download and install.



On Mac

Click the Apple menu. Click System Preferences.

Select Software Update. Choose Update Now.



Turn Off Low Power Mode

Low power mode on your iPhone or iPad can interfere when downloading photos from iCloud. When the battery is running low, this mode minimizes the power your devices consume to make the battery charge last longer.

But, it also makes it harder for apps to perform at their full capacity. If the lower power mode on your device is stopping you from downloading photos, turn it off.

Open Settings. Go to Battery. Toggle the button next to Low Power Mode.



Turn iCloud Photos Off and On

At times, turning off and on iCloud Photos can also be an effective fix. But, before you hop on to do it, try backing up the photos on your device first. This will rule out the possibility of losing them.

After taking care of that, you can turn iCloud Photos off and on in the manner shown below.

On iPhone

Go to Settings on the iPhone. Choose the Apple ID (your name). Select iCloud > Photos. Then, next to iCloud photos, toggle the button to turn it off. After a few seconds, turn it back on.



On Mac

Open the Photos app. Select Photos > Preferences.

Choose iCloud. Deselect or uncheck iCloud Photos.

Select iCloud Photos after a while.

Check and Optimize Storage Space

With low storage space, your device may face difficulty downloading photos from iCloud. So, make sure your device has enough storage space.

Here’s how you can do so.

On iPhone

Navigate to Settings. Tap General. Choose Storage.



On Mac

Go to the Apple menu. Choose About This Mac. Select Storage.



In case your device has hardly any storage space, you can take the recommendations, offered to you, to optimize the storage space.

Sign Out and Sign In to iCloud Account

You can try signing out and signing back into the iCloud account too. This fix has proved to work for many who went through the same problem. So, try your luck and see if it solves your problem as well.

Follow the steps listed below to sign out and sign in to the iCloud account.

On iPhone

Open Settings. Tap your name (Apple ID). Choose Media & Purchases.

Tap Sign Out.

For confirmation, choose Sign Out again. To sign back in, go to Settings again. Tap Sign in to your iPhone.

Type in the Apple ID credentials. Enter the verification code, if prompted.

On Mac

Click on the Apple menu. Choose System Preferences.

Select the Apple ID. Choose Overview or iCloud. Click on Sign Out.

Then, to sign in again, go to the Apple menu. Select System Preferences. Click on Sign In.

Enter the Apple ID credentials. Type in the code sent for verification.

Contact Apple Support

If you cannot find your way out of this problem, take help from the Apple support team. Report the issue so that they can look into it and come up with a solution promptly.

Although many people have gone through a similar problem of photos not downloading from iCloud, the reason behind yours may be different. In that case, the official support team can identify the potential causes and solutions best suited to your problem.