Popular for its pioneering features like an extremely wide field of view and high resolution, Pimax came up with a prototype VR headset at CES 2020. This new product from the VR hardware manufacturer is named the Pimax 5K SUPER. The Company is declaring its official availability in the market from today. With a lot of updates, this latest device is a reprised module of the Pimax 5K Plus.

With a 160 Hz and an investigational 180Hz mode, the 5K SUPER comes with a groundbreaking high refresh rate. It also includes an updated Modular Audio Strap (MAS), which offers easier usage and greater comfort. The headset also packs in Pimax comfort face cowling, Pimax ruggedized housing system, Pimax nose guard, and Pimax VR Experience software.

Pimax 5K SUPER VR Headset Features

Steam VR Lighthouse Tracking

The 5K SUPER includes both Steam VR 1.0 and 2.0 lighthouse tracking technology that offers large room tracking functionality up to 10 m x 10 m. This lets the users move freely in a big space with great tracking performance and consistency. Lighthouse tracking is the most precise and updated tracking system in the market today. It tracks even if your controllers are behind you, below your waist or when they are placed near the headset.

The New Pimax VR Experience Software

The new Pimax headset features the VR Experience software that automates and amazingly decreases the configuration time for VR software. All VR optimizations needed for Pimax headsets are automatically applied with this system. Besides, with this, you can also launch VR software from any platform with a mere click.

5K SUPER’s Refresh Rate Revolution

With an investigative refresh rate of 180 Hz mode and a standard one of 160 Hz, the 5K SUPER allows the users multiple selectable refresh rates. Plus, it also offers fields of view that set new standards for VR immersion. It includes all VR titles and great flexibility for an excellent user experience. You can effortlessly select your required refresh rate by simply clicking, whether it be while playing games or watching your favorite shows. The revolutionary refresh rates allow you to witness everything fine and smooth and see all the details.

You can get the Pimax 5K SUPER now for $749/€699. If you want to find out more about this latest VR headset, you can visit the official website of the product.

