Google finally launched the Pixel 4a on Monday. After months of speculation, the budget phone makes it to the market. Most expected the phone to launch at the Google I/O event in May. However, Google canceled the event due to the pandemic, and ever since, the phone release has been in limbo. OnePlus even released their budget lineup in the process between the 4a’s expected launch.

But the Pixel 4a will be worth the wait for many customers of the budget phone segment. The notable improvements in the specs are what most users consider essential. The 4a comes with a better screen, processor, battery, and storage. It even retains the headphone jack!

Google has made another excellent smartphone, especially considering it captures flagship-level photos. The Pixel 4a has a reasonable price of $349 in the US, £349 in the UK, and AU$599 in Australia. That’s $50 less than what the Pixel 3a cost when it launched. The price also undercuts other new budget entrants from Apple and OnePlus. Apple’s iPhone SE (2020) costs $399 in the US, whereas the available to pre-order OnePlus Nord costs £379 in the UK.

Pixel 4a Specifications and Comparison

The specs of the Google Pixel 4a are also respectable given the price tag, although to be fair, you can find more heavily stacked phones in the price category. The OnePlus Nord, for instance, has a faster 90Hz screen, faster 5G compatible processor, bigger battery, and more cameras. But then again, none can compare to the software magic of the Pixel’s camera. If you want the best budget camera smartphone, the Pixel 4a, like the entire Pixel lineup, takes fantastic photos. The Night Mode on Pixel phones is arguably the best along with the Astrophotography capability. The only thing missing on the camera department on the Pixel 4a would be multiple cameras.

For the rest of the tech specs of the Google Pixel 4a, you can find them below.

Tech Specification Display: 5.81inch OLED

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

Memory: 6GB RAM

Storage: 128GB, No microSD expansion

Cameras: 12.2MP f/1.7 OIS rear Camera, 8MP f/2.0 front camera

Headphone Jack: Yes

Battery: 3,140mAh, 18W fast charging (included in the box

Software: Android 10

Colors: Just Black

Chassis: Polycarbonate

The specs show improvements from the much-loved and regarded Pixel 3a. The screen is OLED and brighter as compared to the 3a. It is also bigger while fitting in a smaller form factor courtesy of the uniform slim bezels. The processor also gets an upgrade in the Snapdragon 730G.

For the $349 price, the Pixel 4a also comes with really good memory and storage options. While there is only one option for both specs, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage are a steal for the price. The Pixel 3a, which started at $399, had just 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Looking at Pixel 4a, one could describe it as a ‘simple’ rounded smartphone. While the Polycarbonate material does not make the phone feel ‘premium,’ the matte finish does add a certain character to the phone. Google has also kept it simple by offering just the black color option.

Availability and Upcoming Pixels

The Pixel 4a is available for pre-order in the US and will go on sale on August 20. The release date for Australia is September 10, which is also the same date the phone is available for pre-order in the UK. The budget phone will release in the UK only on October 1. The pandemic is the primary reason for the delay and uneven release dates.

However, Google also announced a Pixel 4a 5G at $499 to be available in the fall. Currently, more and more carriers are pushing support for 5G phones, and this looks to be the reason for the Pixel 4a 5G’s existence. With no XL version of the Pixel 4a announced, the 5G version could sport bigger screen, battery, more cameras, and 5G capable processor. It would certainly explain the $150 price hike from the Pixel 4a at $349.

Google even announced that Pixel 5 would be releasing in the fall. The announcement did not include any dates or prices of Google’s next flagship phone. The company did point out that both Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 will not be available in India and Singapore.