We recently saw Apple’s “Hi, Speed” event, where the Company announced its new iPhone 12 lineup. Well, now you can pre-order the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Most likely, the first iPhone 12 pre-orders will arrive on October 23. However, you can also expect the shipping times to be counted in.

You can keep updating yourself by checking on the Apple Store app as it is now back online for some users.

iPhone 12 variations and prices

As per the models of the iPhone 12, you can get it in three different types and five colors: white, black, green, blue, and Product(RED). The three types of iPhone 12 include 64 GB variation, 128 GB variation, and 256 GB variation.

AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile will pay $799 for the 64 GB, $849 for the 128 GB, and $949 for the 256 GB model. Whereas, the prices for others are – $829 for iPhone 12 64 GB, $879 for iPhone 12 128 GB and $979 for iPhone 12 256 GB.

Features

Apple’s latest A14 Bionic processor will be included in both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. These phones will also have 5G connectivity and 6.1- inch OLED displays. The iPhone 12 Pro comes with a shiny stainless steel design, while the iPhone 12 has an aluminum finish. In terms of Camera, the iPhone 12 houses a dual-camera setup on the back, while the iPhone 12 Pro arrives with a triple-camera array with a LiDAR Scanner.

Furthermore, the package will include a Lightning to USB-C cable. However, this time the Apple iPhones won’t come with headphones or charging brick in the package. The Company claims its decision to do so due to environmental concern.

So to pre-order your Apple iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, you can visit Apple’s Online Store. In case you want the iPhone 12 mini or the iPhone 12 Pro Max, you will have to wait until November 6 to place your orders. The first orders for these will arrive on November 13.