Minecraft is available at the PlayStation Store. Yet, it’s not easily available for Sony’s new-gen console. So, the question is: how to play Minecraft on PS5?

Minecraft has been on PlayStation for quite a while, but it’s still a Microsoft product. The PlayStation 4 version supports a split-screen to build up your world with an extra friend. Also, with a PS Plus subscription, you can go online and play around with up to 8 people.

The same benefits are not present for the PS5 via backward compatibility. In other words, there’s no PlayStation 5 upgrade or version for Minecraft. Yet, there’re ways to play the PS4 version on the newer console.

How to Play Minecraft on PS5?

The Minecraft PS5 edition doesn’t exist. If you check it through the PlayStation 5’s interface, it also doesn’t appear on the Store.

In other words, Minecraft is not officially available on the PS5. That means even if you do everything you, you might still get an error further down the road.

Also, even though the PlayStation 5 has backward compatibility, there’s no official support for Minecraft yet. However, if you already own the game, it will appear on your PS5 library, available for download.

So, we need to go through some hoops to play the sandbox. And there’re four ways you can do it:

Download and install the PS4 title on the PS5

Insert the PS4 game disc on the newer console

Transfer the PS4 Minecraft copy from the PS4 to the PS5 with an external drive

Transfer the PS4 Minecraft copy from the PS4 to the PS5 via Wi-Fi

Before that, though, ensure your PlayStation is connected to the internet and up to date. Check the FAQ for more info.

Download and Install the PS4 Title on the PS5

The first method of playing Minecraft on PlayStation 5 is downloading the digital version to your account.

Here’s how it works:

On your PC, go to your web browser Go to the PlayStation Store

The idea is to buy Minecraft on the PlayStation Store, but not on the PlayStation 5. That means you can do it on the mobile app or PS4 as well.



So, if you don’t have a PS4, you can do it on the web browser. Log in to your PSN account

Ensure to use the same credentials you’re using on your PlayStation 5. Buy Minecraft Turn on your PlayStation 5 Log in to your PSN account Go to the Store, and search for Minecraft

If Minecraft is not on your PS5 account, you won’t find Minecraft’s full version. Instead, you’d find tokens, trials, and season passes.

However, if the game is on your PS5 account, you will find it available for download. Download Minecraft

Lastly, you can download and install Minecraft from the PlayStation Store.

Insert the Ps4 Game Disc on the Newer Console

Either way, here’re the steps:

Get a physical copy of Minecraft Insert the disc on the PlayStation 5 Follow the steps to install the full game on your console.

Transfer the PS4 Minecraft Copy From the PS4 to the PS5

The third method requires a PlayStation 4. You need to move the Minecraft copy on the older console to an external HDD and then put the drive on the PlayStation 5.

Here’re the steps:

If you don’t have an external drive with PS4 games already, format the HDD drive through the PlayStation (check the FAQ for more info). Go to Settings on the PS4 home screen Select Storage Select External Storage on the right panel Select Applications Press Options Press Move to Extended Storage Choose Minecraft by ticking its box. You can select as many games as you want. Hit “Ok” to begin the transfer. Power down the PS4 after the transfer finishes Unplug the drive Turn on your PS5 and plug the drive

The PlayStation 5 will recognize the game and allow you to play it or install it on its internal storage.

You should find the games on the USB storage on your Game Library, Installed tab, under the USB extended storage category.

Lastly, this only works if you use the same PSN account on both consoles.

Transfer the Ps4 Minecraft Copy From the PS4 to the PS5 via Wi-Fi

The final way to play Minecraft on PS5 is by transferring the game from the PS4 via Wi-Fi.

Here’re the steps:

Turn your PS4 on, and sign into the same PSN account as the PS5 Update its software to the latest version Connect both consoles to the same network via Wi-Fi or LAN. Go to your PS5 Select Settings > System Select System Software Select Data Transfer Press Continue Select the PS4 console you’re transferring from When the PS5 shows “Prepare for Data Transfer,” press and hold the PS4’s power button until you hear a beep (at least a second) On the PS5, select the data you want to transfer. In this case, the option is Minecraft. Select Start transfer

The console will restart after the process continues. Minecraft will be available on your game library when you power back the PS5.

Is Minecraft Backwards Compatible?

Regardless of your choice, Minecraft will work as a backward-compatible game. But it won’t have any FPS boost or graphical improvement. This is because Minecraft is not officially backward compatible with the PlayStation 5.

Still, because Minecraft is an older game, you can play it with the DualShock 4 on the PS5. The DualShock controller is compatible with the PS5, but only on native PS4 titles.

Moreover, Sony Sony lists two extra requisites for Minecraft VR, even though the title is not officially available for their newer console.

First, you can play Minecraft VR on the PlayStation 5, but it requires getting an extra Camera Adaptor. You can request it for free on PlayStation’s official page. Secondly, Sony recommends using the older controller for a better experience on Minecraft VR.

Is Minecraft on PS5?

Minecraft on PlayStation 4 supports online gaming, split-screen, and PlayStation VR. The store also offers a free demo and a Starter collection.

It’s available for all PS4 players either through disc or digitally. Even so, there’s no upgrade for the PlayStation 5 like there is for the Xbox Series. Moreover, there’re no plans for an upgrade. That means Minecraft is not on PS5.

There’re various reasons to explain why there’s no Minecraft PS5 upgrade:

Xbox Game Studios is Minecraft’s publisher. Moreover, Minecraft is one of Microsoft’s most popular games. There’s no reason to release a newer version towards their competitors.

PlayStation is not pushing for a Minecraft version on the PS5 console. Instead, they are pushing their studios to create new IPs, like Naughty Dog’s upcoming titles or God of War’s next entry.

Related Questions

Can I Play Minecraft on PS5 With Ray Tracing?

Because you would be playing PS4’s version of Minecraft, it doesn’t have ray-tracing, even if you play it on PS5.

It doesn’t have any update patch, performance boost, resolution increase, or texture enhancements on the same note.

Is Minecraft Dungeons on PS5?

The Minecraft dungeon-crawler spin-off is available at the PlayStation Store for Sony’s newer console. It’s an official backward-compatible game, but it doesn’t have an upgrade for PS5.

How to Download Minecraft on PS5?

You can’t download Minecraft on the PS5 directly as we discussed before. You need to download it from your web browser, PS4, or smartphone app.

How Much Is Minecraft on PS5?

The game has a price of 18.99 € or $19.99 on the PlayStation store. It’s apparently not available in all regions, though.

Furthermore, the download size is 2.3 GB.

How to Cancel Minecraft Realms PS5?

You can cancel Minecraft realms on the PS5. Here’re the steps to cancel a realm subscription:

Go to Settings on your PS5’s dashboard Go to User and Accounts On the right panel, go to Payment and Subscriptions Select User and Accounts Select Minecraft from the list Click the realm subscription you want to cancel Select Turn Off Auto-Renew to cancel. It will end the subscription once your payment period ends.

How to Ensure Your PS5 Has Connection?

The PlayStation 5 has an option to test your connection. Here’s how to use it:

Go to Settings Select Network Press Test Internet Connection

The result should tell you if its online services are working. It should also tell you if your PlayStation has trouble connecting to the internet. Alternatively, if the result prints “NAT Type 3,” you may need to change NAT Type on Playstation.

Go to Settings on the PS5’s dashboard Go to System On the right panel, select System Software Update and Settings See if there’s an update available. If not, it will say “Up to Date.”

On the PS4:

Go to Settings Select System Software Update Select Update Now Select Next Wait for the download to complete Hit Accept

The console will update if there’s a new firmware available. If there is, the update will install automatically after the download.

How to Format Your External Hdd on PS4?

Storage drives have a specific format right out of the box. The format PlayStation consoles require FAT32.

Luckily, the console can format the drive easily. Here’re the steps on the PlayStation 4, in case you want to put Minecraft on any drive and move it around:

Plug the USB drive or external HDD into the console Go to Settings Go to Devices Choose “USB Storage Devices“ Select your drive Choose “Format as extended storage.” Hit “OK“

This will format your device, therefore erasing all data. Yet, it makes it ready to store and move around PlayStation games.

In particular, the PS5 can run old-gen games straight from an external HDD.