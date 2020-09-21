Sony’s upcoming gaming console is very close to hitting the shelves. The price reveal of the console was held earlier this week.

In a recent interview, we learned that the PlayStation 5 won’t be backward compatible. PlayStation boss Jim Ryan shared this in an interview with Famitsu. Earlier in August, a leak had hinted at the lack of backward-compatibility support in PS5. This interview confirms that the PS5 won’t natively support PS1, PS2, OR PS3 games.

Explaining his statement, Ryan shared: that they have been building devices focusing on PS5-specific engineering. There are 100 million active players in PS4. Keeping this in mind, PS4 titles are playable in PS5.

We thought that they would like to play PS4 titles on the PS5, as well.

Developers focused on retaining the players. They put effort into taking in the high-speed SSDs and the new DualSense controller at the same time. And in conclusion, the compatibility with older models has not been achieved. PS5’s compatibility is based on a logic level rather than a hardware level. PS4 and PS5 have similar x86 architecture. This is different from the cell architecture in PS3 and that in PS2 and PS1.

From what we know, 99% of PS4 games can be played on PS5. Details about this have not been revealed yet.

We recently took a look at the top 100 PS4 titles as ranked by playtime, and we’re expecting almost all of them to be playable at launch on PS5. With more than 4000 games published on PS4, we will continue the testing process and expand backward compatibility coverage.

There are still a few unanswered questions and curiosities. The interview does not clarify if PS1 games purchased for use on PS4 will transfer to PS5. There are questions about the PlayStation Now cloud subscription service too. It isn’t sure if players can stream older generation games to PS4. And it is uncertain if the service will seamlessly transfer to PS5 in November.

While we are not sure about the upgrade in PS4 titles, we have some news about the major PS5 games. We did a rundown of some titles in a previous article too. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon: Forbidden West is set to launch on PS4 and PS5.

We can say for sure that PS5’s compatibility is limited compared to that of the new Xbox consoles.

The new Xbox consoles are compatible with thousands of games. Cult classics and fan favorites are available in Xbox with enhanced visual quality. Microsoft is doing it’s level best to preserve the value of older titles. This is the most primary difference between these two gaming console developers.

The Xbox ecosystem attempts to keep all the games from Xbox One and Xbox 360 in the new consoles. Since the announcement of the specs of Xbox Series X and Series S, eyes were set on Sony. Many expected to hear a similar announcement about backward compatibility. Jim Ryan’s statement pushes back the idea of full backward compatibility in PS5.

Their team is testing games on PS4 title-by-title. So it might take some time until the promised 99% PS4 titles are available in PS5. Top-rated PS4 games will be available on PS5 through PlayStation Plus. The subscribers will have access to a “curated library of PS4 games” available for download. Bloodborne, God of War, Persona 5 are some titles included in the list.

PlayStation 5 will release on November 12, 2020. The regular version is priced at $499, and the digital version is priced at $399. Pre-orders of the consoles will open at select retailers as soon as possible.