On Wednesday 16, Sony held an online showcase on YouTube and Twitch, revealing PlayStation 5 critical info.

The company revealed the price and release date of the PS5 and next-gen gameplay trailers, game prices, and some extra details about their PlayStation Network services.

Let’s get right into business and list everything we’ve learned about the Sony PlayStation 5.

Playstation 5 Price & Release Date

The PlayStation is offering similar prices at launch than Microsoft’s Xbox Series lineup. With a Blu-Ray disc-tray capable of reproducing 4K media and powerful streaming features, the PS5 is selling for $499 at launch. It’s the same price as the Xbox Series X. There’s a cheaper version that doesn’t have a disc-tray, though. The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will have a retail price of $399. It still doesn’t come close to the $299 price point of the Xbox Series S. However, it does have the same specs of its pricier brother so that it can play 4K/60fps. Remember that the Xbox Series S targets 1440p resolutions. PlayStation 5: $499/ €500 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition: $399 / €399 I have to note the PlayStation 5 is not Sony’s most expensive console. The honor goes to the PlayStation 3. Over a decade ago, the PS3 sold for $499 with 20GB of storage, or $599 with 60GB of storage. Moreover, the Digital Edition is selling for the current price of the PlayStation 4 Pro. It’s also selling for the same launch price as the PlayStation 4, so the fully-fledge version did raise the price bar again. Keep in mind both options pack the same specs but the disc-tray. They even have the same amount of storage (812GB). Keep in mind, though, that open-world like Red Dead Redemption takes up 200GB of space. Simple shooters like Doom: Eternal takes about 60GB. And battler royals like Warzone take over 200GB. Moreover, the PlayStation 4 operating system consumes about 90GB, so small all-digital storage can run out quickly. PS5 launch date The PlayStation 5 is releasing on November 12 in the USA, Japan, Canada, Australia, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea. On the 19th, it will reach the UK before it comes to the rest of the world. Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the games available for the PlayStation 5, albeit it’s built for the PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It will run as a retro-compatible title. Gaming Cyberpunk 2077: Everything We Know so Far Until November Release PlayStation 5 pre-orders More importantly, there are already pre-order options on different digital retailers. Click on the buttons below to check the other options. Before we go on, you must know Sony did not say when will pre-orders become available. Amazon

Best Buy PS5 PS5 Digital Edition Target PS5 PS5 Digital Edition Some stores have financing plans where you could pay 24 monthly quotas of $34 each for the expensive version. Other stores will pack a PlayStation 5 Digital System Bundles. The bundles will include the console, the controller, the charging station, one-year os PlayStation Plus membership, plus one of the launch games (like Miles Morales or Demon’s Souls). The bundle could also include $100 of credit on the PlayStation Store.

Let’s now discuss the peripherals. PlayStation 5 accessories prices The most expensive piece of gear of the PlayStation 5 generation is its DualSense controller. With its immersive adaptative triggers, Haptic Feedback, and built-in mic, the controller sells for $69.99.

I have to note the “Haptic Feedback” feature allows users to interact with virtual objects as it delivers the sense of touching and carrying things. In other words, the player receives feedback on the controller as a response to how he interacts with the environment.

The rest of the accessories are also available on the retailers I shared above, and you can place your pre-order soon.

Here’s a rundown on the prices of the PlayStation 5 accessories and peripherals:

DualSense Controller: $69.99

DualSense Chargin Station: $29.99

Pulse 3D Wireless Headset: $99.99

HD Camera: $59.99

Media controller: $29.99

PlayStation 5 Critical Info: games prices and release dates

Sony is making everything very clear with the prices and release dates of their next-gen games.

Out of all the games they have announced thus far, only four games are launching on November 12 alongside the console. These games include:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: $69.99

Demon’s Soul Remake: $69.99

Sackboy: A Big Adventure Standard: $59.99

Destruction AllStars Standard Edition: $69.99

That said, it looks like the new price standard for PlayStation 5 games is the $70 price mark. It doesn’t look like Microsoft is doing the same, though. Moreover, big companies like Ubisoft are not going to adapt to the same price tag either.

However, Activision is selling Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War for the new price as well. We expect many next-gen games to jump forward its price point, even when the consoles’ prices don’t represent the same price jump.

As for the rest of the PlayStation 5 games we’ve seen, we expect them by mid/late-2021.

Lastly, it looks like Miles-Morales is the heavy hitter as serves as an intro for Sony’s new generation. We also expect many PlayStation 5 bundles shipping with Insomniac’s title.

PlayStation 5 Games

SOny revealed extended gameplay trailers for most of the games they’ve talked about during the year. We also learned some games during August’s State of Play presentation. Additionally, we saw some of these newer titles on the Gamescom live-stream.

Here’s a collection of some of the best PS5 game trailers we’ve seen so far. I included everything we learned on the September 16 PlayStation 5 Showcase, even the God of War: Ragnarok teaser trailer.

PlayStation 5 Game Trailers YouTube Playlist

PS5 services

Lastly, we need to talk about the services Sony is offering for its next-gen console.

For starters, they have improved their PlayStation Plus subscription for PS5 owners. PSN now gets access to some of the best games of the PlayStation 4 generation.

PSPlus

The original PlayStation Plus service grants you the ability to enter the multiplayer modes of any game you own. However, free-to-play games like Warzone or Fortnite don’t require an extra subscription to play online.

Speaking of which, Fornite released a new PS5 trailer rocking its new Ray Tracing-enhanced visuals.

The Plus subscription also grants two free games each month you can download, plus exclusive discounts on the PlayStation Store.

Check PlayStation Plus

New and improved deal

PSPlus Collection

PlayStation 5 owners get access to some of the best PS4 games with their Plus subscription. Games included in the collection are God of War 4, Uncharted 4, The Last of Us Remastered, and Resident Evil: Biohazard. Check the video below for the full list: