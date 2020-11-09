Many influencers and reviewers across the globe have already tried the Sony Playstation 5. The Company sent them these free early units as probationary. And for the rest of the world, the PS5 is set to release on November 12, 2020. Well, to add to the surprise, the device requires about 200 W to run games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales or Astro Bot.

These readings were confirmed by Digital Foundry. They measured the power consumed by the console while gaming and booting up the User’s Interface. Sony has left a healthy power overhead keeping in mind that the integrated PSU needs up to 350 W.

Now, 200 W of power consumption is definitely huge – unquestionably, more than most laptops. This amount of power consumption is close to laptops armed with GeForce RTX graphics. For instance, 15.6-inch gaming laptops with Core i7 and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics would need about 170-180 W. Similarly, RTX 2070 Super laptops would require 200 W. Laptops that feature older graphics like GeForce GTX 1060 would only hit up to 120 W-140 W. However, the PS5 grants much faster gaming and operating abilities than these older versions.

On this day, the fastest mobile GPU in the scene is GeForce RTX 2080 Super. Laptops equipped with this may take in 10 to 20 percent more power than the Playstation 5 while running games like Asus Strix Scar 17 G732LXS or Alienware m17 R3.

On the brighter side, the PS5 produces much less sound than any GeForce RTX equipped gaming laptop in the market. The PlayStation 5 comes with a bigger and mightier fan and a better cooling system while compared to even the biggest gaming laptops. Must say, its massive size and weight do justice.

To conclude, the upcoming “gamers’ fantasy” does need to be powered up with a whopping 200 W, which is as much as what the strongest gaming laptops require. Nonetheless, PS5 still is much faster and quieter while running.