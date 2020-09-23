As we inch closer to the launch of PlayStation 5, more Infos about the gear is surfacing. Plus, From what we know so far, the PS5 promises a lot of technological upgrades. The console boasts of top-notch HDR technology and amazing visuals.

Sony promises to deliver the next-generation of gaming from PS5. Users are eager to get their hands on the best PlayStation console experience yet.

The recent update on the PlayStation websites shows a few more features. PS5 Game Boost is one of them. This feature enhances the framerates of PS4 and PlayStation VR games. In the website, Sony elaborates that users can enjoy faster and smoother frame rates in PS5.

From what we know so far, Sony isn’t inclined to allow full backward compatibility in PS5. In comparison with the new Xbox consoles, PS5’s compatibility falls short. However, the new PlayStation 5 will support “99% of PS4 games”. The titles of the older PS are currently being tested one by one. So it will take some time until all of them are available on PS5.

The Game Boost feature comes as great news for PSVR users. Furthermore, can now carry their library to this next-gen console with ease. We still don’t know which games are compatible with the new feature. But from speculations so far, the company’s first-party outings are likely to get it. The new feature is exciting, and many are looking forward to smoother gameplay through it.

Especially for fans who were worried about games being locked in 30 FPS, this comes as great news. The PS5 promises up to 120 FPS on certain titles. And this new standard for frame rate is likely to extend beyond just the new games.

In a recent announcement, Sony revealed the PlayStation Plus Collection. This is Sony’s biggest library of exclusives from this generation. The Collection is a subscription package that is likely to attract many users. Detroit: Become Human, Uncharted 4, and God of War are some names that we know are on the list. This feature seems very similar to Xbox’s Game Pass. Those who missed out on PS4 can experience some of the greatest hits on it through this subscription.

On the website, Sony shared that players can connect their PlayStation VR to their PS5 Digital Edition. This way, players can enjoy supported digital PS VR games. PlayStation VR users need a PS camera adapter to connect the PS Camera to the PS5. Sony will provide adapters without cost. Details on how to claim the adapter will be shared on the official website of PlayStation. However, it is not sure if the newer PS camera will work with PSVR hardware or not. The new camera is sold separately for PS5.

This new announcement of the Game Boost feature is a good pull for those who are not yet ready to let go of older games. If anything, PS fans are more certain that they will get access to older games on day one. And with PS5 promising improved quality in PS4 and PS VR games, the excitement has doubled.

The new PlayStation launches on November 12. Pre-orders are open for both regular and digital versions of the console. They are priced at $399 and $499, respectively.