We are all waiting for Sony to give us the details about the PlayStation 5. There are new leaks and rumors of the next-gen console everywhere.

A recent leak via a Hong Kong distributor has given us a few new hints and exciting details. An early listing of Sony’s upcoming gaming console was spotted. Screenshots of it were seen on Twitter.

The model numbers for both Digital and Standard Edition of PlayStation 5 were seen. We also saw the full list of the box content of the consoles. The Standard Edition console is listed under model number CFI-1015A. And the Digital Edition has model number CFI-1015B.

Many of the model codes are already connected to the console SKUs or PS5 accessories. There are a few unknown entries that hint at different types of DualSense controller. And right now, a black PS5 console also seems more likely than a PS5 Pro or 1.65 TB SSD premium pack. Here the assumption is that the codes CFI-1015A and CFI-1015B specify colors. Also, there are entries such as CFI-ZAA1 and CFI-ZMR1E that suggest at some surprises.

The box content of the upcoming PS5 is listed here:

PlayStation 5 console

Wireless controller

825GB SSD

Base

HDMI cable

AC power cord

Instruction manual

Astro’s Playroom – Pre-installed game

Apart from this, we have a few other details we know about the PS5. The PS5 will feature a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at 3.5GHz and a 10.29 teraflops custom GPU. It will come with a DualSense 5 controller. The output resolutions offered by the console is up to 8K. It delivers frame rates as high as 120 fps for 4K gaming. For memory, the console will have 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a custom 825GB SSD.

Let’s take a quick look at some features of a DualSense controller:

Feedback: The controllers give physically responsive feedback to your in-game actions. There are dual actuators that replace traditional rumble motors. This gives gamers dynamic vibrations.

Built-in microphone and headset jack: Lets you communicate online with your friends while gaming. You can easily switch off voice capture at a moment’s notice with the dedicated mute button.

Lets you communicate online with your friends while gaming. You can easily switch off voice capture at a moment’s notice with the dedicated mute button. Adaptive triggers: Lets gamers experience varying levels of force and tension as they interact with the in- game gear and environments. It lets the users stay physically connected to on-screen actions.

Create button: This lets you capture and broadcast the most epic gaming moments. Building on the success of the pioneering SHARE button, “create” offers players more ways to produce gaming content and broadcast their adventures live to the world.

We haven’t heard of anything officially from Sony yet. But from what we see on the list, there is nothing extraordinary. Speculations are that Sony might be ready to start pre-orders of the gaming consoles.

What we know so far about the Sony PlayStation 5 is that a special showcase event is in line. The event will take place on September 16, 2020, at 1 PM PT. In the showcase event, we will get to see updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios. Other updates from Sony’s development partners are also planned during the event.

We will keep you updated on any news regarding Sony’s upcoming gaming console.