Gaming fans want to see one thing and one thing only on the upcoming Sony PlayStation 5 showcase. September 16 better be the day where the Japanese company unveils the price and release date of the PS5.

Microsoft already did their thing last week. They clearly stated the price and release of the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S. And they got fans excited.

Sony, on the other hand, is pushing the console’s marketing to the edge. If “Play has no limits,” neither does price, apparently. And I think we’ve seen enough advertising on their immersive gear and next-gen games.

But, honestly, what is Sony sharing on their next PlayStation 5 showcase?

Gamescom 2020

Where can I see the showcase?

“Before PlayStation 5 launches this holiday, we wanted to give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!).”

The showcase is digital-only and will last about 40 minutes. You can catch the live-stream on PlayStation’s Twitch channel. Alternatively, you could see it on YouTube.

Their promise is showcasing the latest titles from their PlayStation studios all over the world.

You can catch the stream at September 16, 1:00 PM PDT/9:00 PM BST/ 10:00 PM CEST.

PlayStation September 5 16 Showcase

The next PlayStation 5 showcase is coming out on Wednesday, September 16.

Sony announced the event would focus on the games coming out for the PlayStation 5. That includes games premiering at launch, on “Holidays 2020,” and “beyond.”

They have said nothing about the price and release date, but Sony could surprise us nonetheless.

The last PlayStation 5 showcase on June 11 was supposedly only about PS5 games. However, the company amazed fans by unveiling the console itself. Moreover, the reveal included an all-digital version we expect to be more affordable.

If you haven’t made a desition between the Xbox Series X and the PS5, the upcoming showcase might be the chance to make up your mind. Once Sony nails the price of its consoles, most fans are going to decide based on their economies.

If not, though, Sony can just keep streaming an endless wave of advertising.

The PlayStation 5 details we need to learn

Potential buyers and PlayStation loyal fans need further details before they upgrade consoles.

First, the public needs the price and release date of the PlayStation 5 and the disciples PlayStation 5.

Next, we need to learn how much will the DualSense controllers cost. AS they will carry new features like adaptative triggers and the proprietary IP sense, we don’t expect them to be cheap.

Are you looking for the PlayStation 5 to play Assasin’s Creed: Valhalla on 60fps on a smooth 4K screen?

Peripherals

In that regard, Sony also needs to share the price of its peripherals. On top of their new controllers, they are also selling a headset, an HD camera, and a media controller.

There’s also a DualSense Charging Station, a dock that charges two controllers at the same time. As you expect, the PS5 controllers are wireless.

Their Pulse 3D Headset is made to work with the console’s 3D audio chip. That means they deliver over 240 surround sound sources. The headset also packs noise-canceling mics for a clear voice.

Next, their HD Camera allows users to stream their content quickly with HD resolution. There’s also a Camera Adaptor to connect your PS4 PlayStation Camera and setup the PS VR. Sony explains the adaptor will be available for free for all PSVR owners, but I’m guessing that’s going to be limited for a few countries.

The Media Controller grants users the ability to turn their PS5 into an entertainment hub. See, the console can access streaming services, movies, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and similar. You can conveniently control everything.

PS5 Accessories

Critical info on the PlayStation 5 Showcase

Another piece of critical info about the PS5 is still missing. I’m talking about the pre-orders.

Microsoft already set the pre-order dates for their Xbox Series S and their Xbox Series X. It’s set for September 22. Next-gen games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Dirt 5 are also ready for pre-order.

We assume Sony wants to share details about the price, release date, and pre-orders of the PS5 before September 22.

However, the Japanese company might troll us further. They might focus only o first-party games plus some details about third-party games.

What about PS5 games? We already know Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Spider-Man: Miles Morales are launching around the PS5 premiere. We’re also expecting some kind of bundle that includes one of these two titles plus a controller and the console. Yet, neither game has a firm release date, prices, or pre-orders. In fact, we have no firm grasp on any PlayStation 5 game other than the trailers. For example, there’s no release window on Demon’s Souls Remake, not even a “mid-2021” promise. Moreover, there’s no official date on the PS5 version of Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. We first saw its trailer on the Gamescom event. We only know it will release three days after the Windows port.

PS5 game prices

Having some of these games available during the PlayStation 5 launch is a big deal. But, as far as we know, no big games are coming out alongside the console. At launch, the PlayStation 5 may be a hub for Fortnite, Warzone, and nothing more. Moreover, Sony is planning to sell its next-gen AAA titles for $70 instead of $60. Not all companies are following suit, though. CD Project Red is keeping Cyberpunk 2077 at the $60 mark. Others, like Ubisoft, are doing the same. A game like the Demon’s Souls Remake could cost more than $70, though. Add the different editions, DLCs, microtransactions, and you’ll be thinking about buying an Nvidia RTX 30 GPU instead.

For instance, Horizon: Forbidden West might be coming out when the PS6 starts rearing its head. That’s precisely what happened with The Last of Us Part 2.

In Summary

If Sony reveals the price and release date of the PlayStation 5, well be writing another article about it tomorrow. I feel they are obligated to do it now that Microsoft is taking competition up a nudge.

The Xbox Series X costs $500, while the more affordable Series S is selling for $300.

The strategies of both companies are different, though. Sony is dead-set on selling their expensive next-gen games will all of that Ray-Tracing, adaptative triggers, and fast load times.

Microsoft, on the other hand, prefers selling their Xbox Game Pass services plus full compatibility with all of their previous Xbox consoles.

I would avoid the PlayStation 5 at launch. It appears there won’t be many next-gen PS5 games on Holidays 2020. Moreover, the PS5 doesn’t upgrade old-gen graphics as the Xbox does.

I hope we learn soon how aggressive Sony is getting with the pricing. For their marketing campaing, it seems dangerous, more so when we consider the launch supply of the PS5 console has been reduced.