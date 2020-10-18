Let’s keep this short and say Sony shared a video detailing the PlayStation 5 UI. The PlayStation 5 UI is the last question Sony had to answer about their upcoming console. The company built the interface from the ground up to fit 4K display screens.

It seems the company did a complete overhaul of the console’s home screen. Notably, it also boasts a feature similar to the Xbox Series Quick Resume, which allows you to jump back into a game instantly.

Also, the PlayStation Store is part of the system instead of an extra app. You can simply tab the option to find, purchase, and download new games.

Here’s the 11-minute walkthrough of the interface:

Check original post

PlayStation 5 UI rundown

A new UI is a significant change for Sony. It offers modern menus rather than the simple look of the PS4.

It still shares some similarities, though. Just like its predecessor, the PS5 shows a row of your installed or available games. Available games include titles you’re currently downloading, as well as games available for streaming from the PlayStation Now subscription.

Overall, the UI is all about “cards,” which are sub-menus showcasing information about your games and your system.

Moreover, the home screen gives you quick access to all of your titles, as well as the PlayStation Store.

It all looks immaculate, fast, and ready for 4K screens.

Game cards

The UI identifies each game with a card. You can “scroll down” the card to show specific details about the game. In particular, the PlayStation 5 UI showcases “activities” for each game, listing how much time would it take your current activity on your game.

Like so, the cards will show game modes you can launch directly from the home screen.

PS4 games running through backward compatibility will show similar functionalities. For instance, you’ll be able to jump towards Ghost of Tsushima’s co-op mode from the home screen menu.

Selecting a game-mode from the main menu displays how much time would it take for you to complete that activity.

The Explore section on the PlayStation 5 UI

Sony is also premiering an Explore menu that shows news from Sony and game developers. The section allows you to stay up to date regarding the games you’re playing and other current and upcoming PS5 titles.

Likewise, it showcases trending videos, trailers, and gameplay clips. However, Sony is still experimenting with the feature, so not all users will access the “Explore” menu at launch.

The PlayStation 5 UI displays the news by using cards. Similarly, there’re other cards showing achievements, screenshots, capture, and more.

New to the PlayStation 5 is the “Game Help” on the Explore section. It’s only for PlayStation Plus subscribers, though. The section shows tutorial videos for specific objectives within a game.

Some of these “Game Help” cards can support picture-in-picture mode or split-screen display to help you as you play.

The “Control Center”

“One of the highlights is a new Control Center, which provides immediate access to almost everything you need from the system at a single press of the PlayStation button on the DualSense wireless controller – all without leaving the game.” – PlayStation blog.

Another new feature is the “Control Center” menu. You can access the section by pressing the PlayStation button on the DualSense controller.

The Control Center gives access to various system tools. That includes notifications, friends lists, music, settings, and downloads.

Check our latest gaming news:

Streaming

As for streaming and recording your gameplay, you only have to press the “Create” button on the controller.

In that regard, you can customize how parties work on the Control Center. Parties serve as persistent gameplay groups so you can share your gameplay easily.