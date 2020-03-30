Coronavirus has taken a toll on everything. From local businesses to multinational companies, it’s all either shutting down or halting trade for the time being. And while the rumors of PlayStation 5 started spreading as early as April 2019, we weren’t sure of the release due to the present scenario.

However, Sony has issued a statement saying that there won’t be any delays in the launch of PlayStation 5.

Sony’s Issues Statement Addressing Coronavirus

Sony, on March 27, issued a statement addressing the impact of coronavirus on the company. It states that the company has closed a number of its offices and plants around the world.

Sony has forced its workers to stay home and work like the rest of the world. And unless it’s necessary, no employees shall be visiting sites.



However, the company claims that there won’t be any material impact on the business for the fiscal year in games and the network service segment. And, even though there aren’t any issues, Sony is still keeping an eye on any risk that might arise.

But other sectors like Pictures, Music, and Electronics have been primarily impacted, especially given that everything is shut down.

Will PlayStation Launch in Time?

The COVID-19 pandemic, like every other company, has disrupted Sony’s sale and production. And in an interview with Bloomberg, the company’s spokesperson addressed that the pandemic may “wipe out a previously projected increase in profit.”

In February, Sony raised its forecast, assuming that operating income might reach $8.1 billion by March 31. However, the closing of factories and offices around the world had a huge impact.

Further, the spokesperson also revealed that the situation wouldn’t impact the launch of Sony’s next-gen game console PlayStation 5. It is planned to release later this year.