How to Fix “PlayStation Network Sign In Failed”?

The “PlayStation Network Sign In Failed” error may happen on PS4 and PS5 when trying to log into your account. The PSN network issue occurs when the IP, DNS, or network suffers problems.

It’s not a common error, but the solutions are easy to find and use. Otherwise, it won’t let you play, either online or offline.

This is because you wouldn’t be able to log into your PSN account, where all your digital games are stored. It won’t affect you much if you play with physical discs. Regardless of the case, let’s fix it together because you’re already here.

What Causes “PlayStation Network Sign In Failed” Error?

There’re various possible reasons for the PSN error. If you manage to identify your issue, it could be easier to solve it by pinpointing the solution: ISP Error: Your Internet Service Provider must work in sync with PlayStation servers. They do it through various services, but the one you can control is the DNS. So, a solution would be to change the DNS you’re using.

Your Internet Service Provider must work in sync with PlayStation servers. They do it through various services, but the one you can control is the DNS. So, a solution would be to change the DNS you’re using. The Server Is Down: Sony may have its servers down for maintenance or due to temporary errors. It’s not common, but when it happens, you only need to wait until they finish the repairs.

Sony may have its servers down for maintenance or due to temporary errors. It’s not common, but when it happens, you only need to wait until they finish the repairs. You’re Using the Wrong Login Credentials: Perhaps you’re typing the wrong password or username. After three wrong attempts, the PlayStation may lock you out and keep you on an error loop. If you continue, it may result in an IP ban. A solution would be to retrieve your account details, wait an hour, and try again.

Perhaps you’re typing the wrong password or username. After three wrong attempts, the PlayStation may lock you out and keep you on an error loop. If you continue, it may result in an IP ban. A solution would be to retrieve your account details, wait an hour, and try again. Play Station Banned Your Ip Address: Sony may lock your IP address permanently for various reasons. To check if you’re blocked from the server, you should try login-in your PSN network on Sony’s page. You’d see an IP address ban message if this is the case. Also, you may be seeing this message already on the console. The solution is resetting your password.

Sony may lock your IP address permanently for various reasons. To check if you’re blocked from the server, you should try login-in your PSN network on Sony’s page. You’d see an IP address ban message if this is the case. Also, you may be seeing this message already on the console. The solution is resetting your password. Random Storage Bugs: Lastly, a random bug in your system storage could prevent the console from working normally. The solution is rebuilding the database. You would know this is the problem if you see other random issues on the device, such as slower menus, glitches on the dashboard, and failed updates. As you see, most issues revolve around your account credentials, so we’d better start there. That said, you’d see the error as you try to log in to your PSN account or as you’re trying to connect to the internet.

How to Fix “PlayStation Network Sign In Failed”?

We’re going through a list of solutions for the PS4 and the PS5. Because these consoles have different interfaces, we’re sharing detailed steps for each.

As for you, we advise you to try these solutions, one by one, until you find the one that works.

Reset Your PSN Credentials and Try Again

Your first option is resetting your PSN account and then logging in again. Before doing anything, though, leave the console resting for one hour. It would help Sony ease out if they banned your account or IP address.

Then,

On your PC’s web browser, go to Sony’s PlayStation site. Click on Sign-in at the top right. Select “Trouble sin-in in” Select “Reset Password” Follow the on-screen instructions to reset your credentials. It starts by typing your email and then receiving an email to reset your password.

Now, it’s time to log in back on your PS4 and PS5. On the PS4, here’re the steps:

Select Settings. Select Account Management. Select Sign In to PlayStation Network. Type in your username and your new password.

If you’re using a PS5, here’s what you need to do:

Select Settings. Select Users and Accounts.

Select Account. Select Sign in. Type in your username and your new credentials.

If you’re still getting the error, continue to the next solution.

Enable Automatic Login

You can try to enable automatic login on your PlayStation. Sometimes, a random bug prevents the console from using your account, but you can tell your device to use it all the time.

On PS4,

Go to Settings. Select Login Settings. Enable Log In to PS4 Automatically. Restart your PS4 and sign in again.

On the PS5, here’re the steps:

Go to Settings. Select Users and Accounts. Select Login Settings. Enable Log In To PS5 Automatically.

Afterward, reboot the PS5 and try again.

Update Your PlayStation Manually

Your next solution is to update the console manually. It should happen automatically, but you probably have an unstable connection. So, the solution would be to update it via the interface.

First, on the PS4,

Go to Settings. Choose System Software Update. Select the update if there’s one available. You can keep using your console as it downloads.

Now, on the PS5, here’re the steps:

Go to Settings. Select System. Choose System Software. Select System Software Update and Settings. Select Update System Software, and update the console if there’s one available. Enable Install Update Files Automatically and Download Update Files Automatically.

Afterward, reboot the console and try login into your PSn account again. However, suppose the console has an available update, but you can’t download it. In that case, you can check this troubleshooter on how to update the PlayStation with a USB drive.

Change the DNS

You can try changing your console’s DNS address as a last resort. We’ll try to use a public DNS, as companies like Google offer these for free to achieve a better worldwide internet.

DNS stands for Domain Name System. It’s the technology that connects web browsers and websites. Your ISP gives you a DNS automatically, but there could be a better alternative for you.

Moreover, your ISP’s solution may not be working with PlayStation servers. Therefore, here’re some you can use:

DNS Server Primary DNS Secondary DNS Google 8.8.8.8 8.8.4.4 Cloudflare DNS 1.1.1.1 1.0.0.1 DNS Advantage 156.154.70.1 156.154.71.1 OpenDNS Home 208.67.220.220 208.67.222.222

So, on PS4, here’s how to change it:

Go to Settings. Select Network. Go to Set Up Internet Connection. Select Wi-Fi or LAN Cable. Choose Custom. Select the network and type your password if you’re using a Wi-Fi network. Select Automatic on IP Settings. Select Do Not Specify on DHCP. Select Manual on DNS Settings. Type in a Primary and Secondary DNS. Use any of the ones on the table above. For example – Primary: 1.1.1.1 / Secondary: 1.0.0.1 (Cloudflare’s solution). Select Next. On MTU settings, select Automatic. Select Do Not Use on Proxy Server. Select Test Internet Connection to check everything is working properly.

You can test the other DNS numbers above to check which works better.

On PS5, here’re the instructions:

Go to Settings. Select Network. Select Settings. Select Set Up Internet connection. Select your internet (your Wi-Fi network or your LAN cable). Select Advanced Settings. Select DNS Settings. Choose Manual. Select Primary DNS and type the one you’re going to use. Select Secondary DNS and type the one you’re going to use. Leave everything else as is and select Ok.

Changing the automatic IPS DNS for a public DNS can improve your console’s connection speed and stability.

Rebuild the Database

Your last option is rebuilding the PS4 or the PS5’s database. It solves corruption problems, and the steps are the same on both devices. It works through the PlayStation’s Safe Mode troubleshooter.

Here’s what you need to do: