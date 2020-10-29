Sony’s most comprehensive gaming bundle is its PlayStation Plus membership. Owners of the PlayStation 5 can get special discounts, monthly free games, plus a collection of PS4 AAA titles.

The company is gearing towards the PS5 release on November 10. Maybe that’s why November’s PlayStation Plus monthly free games are better than ever.

From November 3rd to November 30th, the freebies areas follows:

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Bugsnax



In particular, Bugsnax is a cross-gen title releasing on November 12 for PS4 and PS5. PlayStation Plus members, though, can get it for free until January 4.

Let’s dive further into everything the PlayStation Plus offers. It’s a real contender against the ever-growing Xbox Game Pass from Microsoft, so it’s worth a look.

What is PlayStation Plus?

PlayStation Plus is turning into a great video game bundle. The membership offers tons of options to get right onto some of the best games Sony’s platform has to offer.

Its benefits include monthly freebies, online access, discounts, early access, and more.

Price plans

The PlayStation Plus membership is a timely payment that includes many benefits.

PS Plus payment plans are as follows:

$6.99 per month $16.99 per three months $39.99 per 12 months



In particular, paying a full year of membership is the best deal. It costs about half of what upcoming AAA games will cost, and you’d be paying $3.34 per month.

CHECK PLAYSTATION PLUS

Here’s the promo for November’s offerings:

PS Plus freebies

The club is about offering two or three free monthly games. You can download them and own them forever, so they won’t go away when the months pass or when your membership ends.

Some of the best freebies have included Uncharted 4, Bloodborne, The Last of Us: Remastered, Bioshock: The Collection, and Nioh. There’s something to discover every month, although the offer is not always worthwhile.

Like we saw below, PlayStation releases a video every month to showcase the monthly PS Plus free games. Here’s October’s trailer.

The games include Vampyr and Need for Speed: Payback, which will remain free until November 2.

PS Plus online

The next feature it includes is the possibility of playing online. As we know, you can play any game on PC online without paying an extra fee. On PlayStation and Xbox, though, you need a different membership.

Even so, remember the PlayStation allows you to enjoy free-to-play online games without paying extra services.

You could play Fortnite or Warzone without PS Plus. But if you want to practice your kill streaks on Modern Warfare, you’d need PS Plus.

That means you can play co-op games like Ghost of Tsushima: Legends and access a multiplayer shootout on Overwatch.

Here’s the original PlayStation Plus online trailer:

PlayStation Store discounts

The follow-up feature is special discounts on the PlayStation Store, on top of early access and beta access for some games.

Similarly, you get access to many cosmetics, weapons, and portraits for free-to-play games like Apex Legends and Fortnite.

Cloud Storage

Furthermore, you get 100GB extra storage on the cloud. It will serve you well if you’re looking to test a bunch of games at the same time.

The PlayStation 5 All Digital carries 825 GB, which then turns into about 700GB because of the operating system. Now, CoD: Warzone’s file is bigger than 200GB. You could be reaching the limit pretty quickly.

However, remember that Cloud Storage is only for saving your progress.

Here’s a video showcasing discounts:

PlayStation Plus Collection

The PlayStation Plus Collection is included only for PlayStation 5 owners. It offers a curated list of PS4 hits.

Today, Sony included two titles: CoD: Black Ops 3 – Zombies Chronicles Edition; and The Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy. Also, it’s now listing Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, an upgrade over the standard edition previously listed.

Here’s the list of PlayStation Studios games it includes:

Bloodborne Detroit: Become Human Days Gone God of War Infamous Second Son Ratchet and Clank The Last of Us Remastered Ratchet and Clank Until Dawn The Last Guardian Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End



Here are the third-party titles it brings

Batman: Arkham Knight CoD: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Editon Battlefield 1 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition Fallout 4 Monster Hunter: World Mortal Kombat X Persona 5 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard



All I can say is the list looks impressive. PlayStation knows they have a public of hardcore gamers looking for specific high-quality experiences. And all of these games are at the top of the market.

Here’s the original PlayStation Plus Collection trailer:

Hollow Knight: Voidhear Edition on PS Plus

Hollow Knight is a stellar 2D game that moves forward in a Metroidvania fashion.

Indie developers Team Cherry made the game with a unique black & white style. The game follows the Hollow Knight on his quest to search the secrets of Hallownest’s realm.

It’s currently available for Windows, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS4. There’s presently a crowdfunded sequel in the workshop.

The world is captivating, the music is classic, and the action is smooth. Its deep underlayers are home to adventures, treasures, monsters, and answers.

You can grab the Voidheart Edition. It includes the four DLCs of the indie hit. Be warned, though: Hollow Knight is a challenging game; don’t get fooled by its charming nature.

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

It’s the follow up to 2014’s Shadow of Mordor. Like its predecessor, the action RPG set in the Rings universe features the same Nemesis system, which is the game’s highlight.

The system is able to tweak your enemies’ reactions towards your character according to your previous encounters. So, for example, if you’re hunting an orc general and manage to cut his hand, the general may run away and then come back with a hook and a payback.

Shadow of War is uneven and doesn’t reach the same storytelling levels as the first game. That’s why it didn’t harness as much love as the first entry of the series. It’s still a solid action RPG that mixes stealth, swordplay, skills, archery, and plenty of lore.

Bugsnax

Bugsnax is the most impressive addition to PS Plus’ November freebies as it’s a PlayStation 5 game.

It’s an adventure game by indie developer Young Horses. It’s about exploring a funny island to find and capture the Bugsnax creature -half-bug and half-nack.