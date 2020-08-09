The latest Sony PlayStation State of Play event closed on Thursday, August 6. It didn’t announce much for the PlayStation 5. Yet, it showed many action-packed trailers. The upcoming PS4 games are well worth our time.

State of Play shared lots of PSVR and PS4 updates. It’s the last event Sony is holding for the PlayStation 4 as the next State of Play is revolving around the PS5. That means the titles they showcased are going to be the last PS4 games we get.

It’s the batch of PS4 games that’s closing Sony’s current console generation. These titles push the PlayStation 4 to the limit and prove it can still look and play very well.

Let’s check out the PS4 games Sony shared on their State of Play live stream.

Sony is going forward with new PS4 games

The PlayStation 5 is debuting on “late 2020.” As far as we know, it’s going to release in November 2020 with a price tag of around $550. The price tag will include one controller and one game.

Now, the much cheaper PlayStation 4 will still be running when the PS5 comes out. Sony has said they will continue producing the PS4 even after their next-gen console premieres.

The State of Play showcased the last games of the generation. Some of them are AAA projects. Others are indie alternatives. More so, some of these games are coming out only for the PlayStation 5.

Most are debuting in late 2020 and early 2021 as well. Lastly, some of these are PlayStation exclusives, while others are coming out for PC and the Xbox platform as well.

These last-generation PlayStation 4 titles are going to be retro-compatible with the PS5. Overall, we got a couple of PS5 alternatives, PS4VR experiences, and PS4 games on the State of Play. Nothing juicy about PS5 hardware, though.

Here’s the list of PS4 games confirmed on August 2020 State of Play. Notably, there’re no shooters in the workshop.

Foreword Some of the trailers were made with a PS5 instead of a PS4

Crash Bandicoot 4

Release Date: October 2, 2020 Studio: Toys for Bob

PS4

The event kicked off with a Sony classic, the Crash Bandicoot franchise.

Sony showcased the fourth entry of the series. And yes, it seems as glorious as the best moments of its previous titles. Once again, Crash and Coco need to take a new crazy adventure through the jungle to save the day.

This title takes elements from the first installments of the series. For example, Sanity Beaches are heavily featured in this 4th journey. As Sony stated, it takes inspiration from the original PS1 games and early ‘2000s cartoons.

Most notably, Crash and Coco have new abilities. They can now run on walls, swing on ropes, and go on ziplines. Additionally, they have access to many outfits. For example, you can earn skins by leveling up and by specific skills, and then wear those skins.

Another thing to note is how you can play the game as Coco. Furthermore, you can control extra characters on various missions. For example, you get to control Dingo Dial on one task.

Another change is a new game mode. The “Mirror Mode” lets players try out different Crash Bandicoot dimensions.

I have to note Crash Bandicoot seems like one of the last PS4 games debuting before the PlayStation 5.

Retro-compatible with the PlayStation 5

Godfall

Release Date: Holidays 2020 Studio: Counterplay Games & Gearbox

PS5/PCOne of the best upcoming games we learned on the State of Play is Godfall. Godfall is a demon slasher looter game. It’s set to release for PlayStation 5 and PC on “Holiday’s 2020.”

This game was also one of the highlights of the August 6’s State of Play. Most notably, we saw PS5 gameplay. That means the game is releasing as a cross-platform title. It’s going to sell for the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5 at the same time.

Godfall was a significant attraction. It’s still working, though, so many things could change in the final product.

As it is now, it’s a high-impact combat game with a robust loot system. You can play the game solo or join an online co-op with the other two players.

It’s set on a fantasy universe, and it’s got a vast array of gear you can choose.

Additionally, it has four realms to explore: Air, Fire, Water, and Earth.

As the player, you get to control godly warriors who master a particular form of combat. In that regard, there’re various classes and weapon types.

The studio recorded the trailer on a PlayStation 5 developer’s kit.

Hoods: Outlaws & Legends

Release Date: 2021 Studio: Focus Home Interactive

PS4/PS5

Hoods: Outlaws and Legends looks like a mix between Thieves and Assasin’s Creed. It’s a PlayStation exclusive releasing next year. And it seems like it packs stunning gameplay, either solo or as a co-op.

The trailer showcases a few seconds of gameplay. We know it’s set in a dark medieval world. However, there’s not much info about the plot. So far, the trailer presents a “Hooded” protagonists. And much like the Robin Hood legend, the hero steals from the rich to make justice for the oppressed.

There’s a group that leads an assault against a fortress to steal a treasure. You are part of those characters, and you can choose between various kinds of characters.

In that regard, it looks like an action RPG. You get to choose between a stealth class, a brawler, or a ranged character from what I can tell.

Hood: Outlaws and Legends blends stealth, combat, and strategy. Your job is to assemble a team of outlaw warriors to steal from the oppressive State.

Indeed, it’s a gritty take on the Robin Hood universe.

“Stealing a treasure chest from a State stronghold is your main objective, but locating and escaping with it will require teamwork and tactics”

It’s a PvE game (player vs. environment). But it’s also a PvPvE game (player vs. player vs. environment). It pits teams of 4 people against the AI on medieval heist quests.

Probably, then, there are four different classes (outlaws). Each one will feature unique playstyles. Ultimately, how you choose to play the game is up to you.

Lastly, I have to note the world is grounded. Everything you do carries consequences. For example, treasure chests are heavy and hard to move. Ammo is scarce, noise calls out enemies, and combat is deadly.

I have to note developers Focus Interactive are the creators of the famous EVE: Valkyre MMORP. Hoods: Outlaws and Legends & Legends is their first PlayStation game.

Hitman 3: Death Awaits

Release Date: January 2021 Studio: IO Interactive

PS/Xbox

Hitman 3 is one of the upcoming PS4 games unveiled at the State of Play.

Better yet (or worse, depending on how you see it) is that it comes on VR. And it looks fantastic.

Agent 47 is the usual silent Assasin making professional hits in the way we expect. Silenced guns, outfits, and deadly chokes.

Better yet, Hitman III Death Awaits is coming with a dramatic ending for the trilogy.

The Hitman 3 showcase also shared Sony is adding VR support for all the three Hitman games. Every World of Assassination trilogy location is now on VR, but only if you play them on Hitman 3.

More specifically, you can “import” locations you own from previous games into Hitman 3. Essentially, you could pull over 20 different places from the trilogy to its new entry.

On the downside, Hitman 3 will not be available as a non-VR game. Non-PSVR owners are going to feel left out.

Hitman 3 is coming out for PlayStation 4 VR, PlayStation 5 VR, and Xbox Series X.

Star Wars: Vader Inmortal

Release Date: August 25 Studio: ILMxLAB

PS4VR/Oculus

Lately, Star Wars’ games are better than the movies. For example, Jedi: Fallen Order was lit, but The Last Jedi was a weird experiment.

Star Wars: Vader Inmortal is a PlayStation VR title that brings some of the significant elements of the franchise. It’s not an original title, it’s the virtual reality version of the Vader Inmortal series.

You step in as a smuggler in a planet Mustafar who becomes Vader’s apprentice. As you grow as a Sith, you get yourself into a plot revolving around your master’s destiny.

Genshin Impact

Release Date: Fall 2020 Studio: miHoyo

PS4/PC/Android/iOS

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play open-world action RPG game.

The setting is a mythical world called Teyvat. You are chosen by the Gods and bestowed with a magical gift. Then, you take on an RPG adventure as the Traveler.

You can control up to 4 characters at the same time. By advancing the story, you can unlock 30 different characters.

That said, you can play solo or co-op with its multiplayer game mode. There’s even a crossplay option.

Each character has unique combat skills plus a particular move. Combat abilities are about controlling natural elements.

Lastly, cooking plays a significant role in this game. You gather resources you can turn into food to regenerate life or boost your stats.

The Pathless

Release Date: Holidays 2020 Studio: Giant Squid

PS/PC

The Pathless looks terrific, and it’s reaching the PlayStation 4, the PlayStation 5, and Windows 10 PCs.

It’s a mystic adventure following the story of a Hunter. It’s an open-world full of magic and fantasy.

Your mission is to stop the Darkness that sinks the world. You are an archer expert, and you play with fluid and dynamic movements and interactions.

Most definitely, this indie game looks unconventional. See, there’s no map, there’s no fast-travel, and there’s no game over. There’s just you and your loyal eagle.

In particular, you’re exploring a sizeable cursed island. It’s vast, large, and beautiful. There are many kilometers to cover and dense forests to travel.

You travel around with the help of your spirit mask. It lets you see the Spirit world, a special heatmap that shows you where you’ve been and where you need to go.

Be careful on your travels, though. Giant cursed beasts are roaming the land and plaguing the island with the curse. They are invulnerable, and they will try to separate you from your eagle. Only taking them to the light will make them vulnerable enough to fight.

Spelunky 2

Release Date: TBC Studio: Mossmouth, LLC

PS4

Far from a popular game, Spelunky 2 is a sequel to its original 2008 PS2 version.

This game is about puzzles, hidden passages, hidden items, and pushing boundaries.

Spelunky 2 looks simple and yet unique. Some of you are going to find it interesting.

As an addition from the previous title, Spelunky 2 now has multiplayer features. That makes it a great family-friendly title.

Overall, this 2D old-school indie platformer looks like a stress relief.

Bugsnax

Release Date: TBC Studio: Mossmouth, LLC

PS4

Bugsnax looks like Animal Crossing. It’s a fun adventure world where eating bugs turns one of your body parts into that bug.

The description seems silly and family-friendly. Yet, Bugsnax is one of the crazies of upcoming PS5 games. Its whimsical tale happens on “Snaktooth Island,” where half-bug creatures live.

You are the intrepid Elizabeth Megafig. Your goal is to survive alone on the island.

Braid: Anniversary Edition

Release Date: 2021 Studio: Mossmouth, LLC

PS4/PS5

Braid is another indie game. The original version debuted in 2008, so this is not a new title, it’s just a minor update.

Simply put, the anniversary edition features the same puzzle-adventure experience. Still, it has a couple of modern twists.

On top of that, it features some hi-resolution textures plus overhauled visuals.

Control: AWE Expansion

Release Date: August 27 Studio: Remedy

PS/PC/Xbox

Control is one of the most exciting games we’ve seen. Now, we’re going to get a fully-fledged expansion that connects the game with another cult-classic: Alan Wake.

Finally, fans got their answer. Control and Alan Wake are sharing a universe. If you don’t know, Alan Wake is an Xbox exclusive, an outstanding survival horror game. That means this game is coming out for PlayStation4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

“Yes, Bright Falls… the same place where we last saw the writer Alan Wake, who has been missing for ten years.”

AWE is the second Control expansion. If you don’t know anything about this game, please, do yourself a favor and go check it out.

Either way, control is a super-powered survival horror game. The second expansion releases a year after the original game premiered.

The AWE title is short of “Altered World Event.” It’s going to share Alan Wake’s universe as part of its setting is Bright Falls, known as Alan Wake’s original horror town.

About Alan Wake

“Whatever you do, stay in the light.”- Alan Wake

Last time we saw, Alan Wake got trapped into his nightmare. He was an American author suffering from a two-year creative’s block. When he took a vacation trip to Bright Falls, he learned the Darkness was following him.

He also learned another version of him was the creator of such Darkness. It was an offspring of his hideous mind.

Soon, he got trapped. Trapped in himself. And it seems Jesse Faden is here to save

Alan Wake debuted in 2008 on the Xbox 360. Remedy’s original title never had a sequel as they got into some disagreements with Microsoft. But now they’re coming back with a revenge.

Maybe the “AWE” stands for “Alan Wake Expansion

TemTem

Release Date: 2021 Studio: Cream

All platforms

TemTem is a Massive Multiplayer Online game that looks and feels like Pokemon Go. The devs even refer to it as a Creature Collecting title.

Its beta version is available on PC, and it will reach the PlayStation 5 in 2021. It’s also reaching the Xbox Series X and the Nintendo Switch.

And yes, it might look like a Pokemon rip off, but…I got nothing. Gotta Catch ‘Em All!… I mean…”Catch every TemTem”?

BONUS: Aeon Must Die!

Release Date: N/A Studio: Limestone Games / Focus Home Interactive

–

A new take into the beat-em-up genre. Aeon Must Die! might be the brutal anime game you’re craving. What you might dislike, though, is that this is a 2D title.

“AN EXISTENTIAL SCI-FI MASSACRE”

The game looks neat with its anime-style. It also presents a fighting style that prefers brain over reflexes.

Here’s what it does best, something no other game has:

RPG Alignment System:

Aeon Must Die! tracks how you act like a warrior and changes the plot and your challenges accordingly. As a result, your experience might be grim & ruthless. Lucky for you, it happens within a colorful “neo-Tokyo” world.

That said, you could play as the villain or as the hero.

See, every dialogue presents you with a choice, and everything you do carries a weight. Taking its cues from games like Mass Effect, Aeon Must Die! has five different endings.

Your enemies also react to your fighting style. The AI adapts to your strategies after each encounter. By the way, combat looks exactly like on the trailer: there’s no UI.

As for the plot, it seems you want to take control of the galactic highways to eventually become Akira. Something like that.

I think this game has got what it takes to become a cult classic, much like Cuphead. It looks hard, it looks highly stylized, and its quite original.

UPDATE The dev’s team quitted after making the trailer. The future of this game is not clear.

What’s going on with Aeon Must Die!

The team announced the game on the State of Play showcase and it looked promising. It even has its own website with plenty of info.

“This trailer was created with abuse, manipulation, theft.” – – Devs team

However, the team behind every shot of the trailer abandoned the team. They stated the owners were exploiting their work. Most of them resigned without receiving a single paycheck.

Another thing to note is the trailer shows Focus Interactive as the owner of the game. However, the Limestone team says they stole the IP. The smaller game studio even shared a Dropbox public folder where there’s evidence the game belongs to Limestone Games.

That means there’s a sue behind the trailer you just saw. Focus Interactive doesn’t have the rights of the game, much less the rights of the trailer. As it is, there’s a copyright conflict behind the game’s trailer.

Now that the devs team is gone, we don’t know what will happen with this promising game. We hope they come back. Either way, it would come out for Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

You can say the original team’s claim on the “Original Version” trailer.

Bonus: Auto Chess

This is not a new game, but it’s a PC bestseller. Simply put, it’s a board game that’s reaching the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5 on October 4th, 2020.

It’s not chess, though. It’s much more than that.

In Summary

What’s coming for the PlayStation 4?

The event certainly left a long-lasting impression. The upcoming PS4 games and PS4VR titles have enough juice to leave fans excited.

More than that, it’s insurance. We can keep playing on our trusty PlayStation 4 consoles even after the PS5 arrives. It still looks good and plays well. More so, game studios are still making their AAA titles for the PS4.

The next State of Play is right around the corner, though. Let’s wait for further PS5 news, although we already got a couple of new next-gen games like Godfall.