Another day brings exciting news in the tech world!

There may be a new Poco phone in the market soon. The information is exciting for users. After all, the sub-brand of Xiaomi has built a solid customer base.

Scoop On Poco X3

Neither Xiaomi nor Poco has revealed anything specific about the new phone. A guy named Abhishek Yadav tweeted about the name of the device. Until the official announcement comes, the phone name is mere speculation.

What Are The Features?

Poco X3 will come as a successor of Poco X2(X2 was launched in early 2020). Its possible features are a 64 MP main camera. It may come with a circular rear camera design.

The design is the same in Poco X2 and Poco F2 Pro.

Quick Glance 64 MP main camera

circular rear camera design

MIUI 12

P2 hardware

5160mAh battery

33W fast charging

The device will come with a P2 hardware version. The software version may be the brand new MIUI 12.

Poco X3 will feature 5160mAh battery and 33W fast charging.

Moreover, it could have a 120 Hz display.

Rival to One Plus Nord

The new Poco phone could be a rival to One Plus Nord. For the uninitiated, Nord was launched in July 2020. We are not speculating about the rivalry. Poco’s Product Marketing Manager and Global Spokesperson tweeted a cryptic post.

OMG TOO EARLY, DOES PR KNOW 😂 — POCO (@POCOGlobal) August 4, 2020

The tweet sure is a tease for the eager Poco fans. We will have to wait and watch how the new Poco will compete with Nord.

One Nord is a competitive high-end android phone. It comes with a Fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen and 6.44 inches display. The OS is Android 10 in the OxygenOS 10.5.4 version. Nord has Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G as a chipset.

There are three storage options: 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM and 256GB 12GB RAM.

One Plus Nord comes with a quad-camera. There are wide, ultra-wide, macro, and depth options. The camera system also has dual-LED flash, HDR, and panorama.

Moreover, the selfie camera is dual. It has wide and ultra-wide features.

Poco History

Poco phones have been a rebranded version of Xiaomi phones in the past. Poco X2 was rebranded from Redmi K30. One can speculate for the same thing to happen to Poco X3.

But, it is hard to tell at the moment. There aren’t any Xiaomi phones to feature 5160 mAh battery and a 120 Hz display.We will keep up updated as new information comes regarding Poco X3.