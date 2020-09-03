Smartphone lovers behold Poco’s new phone is coming your way. The company has officially launched press invites for the big digital launch. The big day is on the 7th of September 2020 at 14:00 CET.

The most exciting part of the X3 launch is that it could rival OnePlus Nord. Poco have themselves fuelled the fire regarding the rivalry. But, the specs aren’t precise how the new Poco could compete with OnePlus Nord. The company has come with not so subtle tag line “Exactly what you need“. We will have to wait until the launch to test the claim.

What’s New?

Poco has been rebranding Xiaomi-device in the past. But the new phone could be a brand new one. So far, there is no evidence to support or deny the claim. There is a rumor that the phone comes with a simple silhouette.

Possible Features

Poco has been tightlipped about X3’s features. At this point, one can only make assumptions about the phone’s specs. X3 could be the pioneer Snapdragon 732G phone of the world. It seems to have NFC connectivity.

Much of the specs are a total mystery that will reveal at the launch. Please stick with us for the details on the X3 launch.